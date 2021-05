MacKinnon, Theodore, Hedman among other favorites according to NHL.com writers. NHL.com will be running weekly installments of the Trophy Tracker series this season, looking at leaders for the Hart (MVP), Norris (top defenseman), Vezina (top goalie) and Calder (top rookie) trophies. Though there can be only one winner for each award at the end of the season, five NHL.com writers per division will be ranking their top three for each award. Here is the final installment of the regular season.