newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Scofield talks '21 session

By jmcagle13
advertisergleam.com
 5 days ago

Following the conclusion of the 2021 legislative session, Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield released a statement highlighting the issues that were dealt with. “The Republican Caucus showed up this session ready to hit the ground running to yield significant results for the people of Alabama,” said Scofield. “The pandemic presented several challenges last year that we had never dealt with before in this body, and our members worked diligently these past few months to rise above the obstacles we encountered and provide Alabamians with effective legislation that focuses on our state’s recovery.

www.advertisergleam.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kay Ivey
Person
Arthur Orr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Second Amendment#Economy#Lawsuits#Leadership Development#The Republican Caucus#Alabamians#Education Trust Fund#General Fund#Tuscaloosa#State Parks#Senator Scofield#Session#Governor Kay Ivey#Senator Gerald Allen#Senator Del Marsh#Senator Tom Butler#Support Staff#Negotiating Contracts#Senator Dan Roberts
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Constitution
Related
Alexandria, MNcrowrivermedia.com

Senator Westrom Talks About Victories, Challenges of Session

(Alexandria, MN) As District 12 Senator from Elbow Lake, Torrey Westrom, works on his Ag budget bill for the upcoming special session, he looked back at what took place in St. Paul over the past few months. He has consistently been calling for Governor Tim Walz to discontinue his emergency powers for just shy of a year. There are no indicators that, given the need for such a move to pass the DFL-controlled House of Representatives, for the Governor to relinquish those powers any time soon. Senator Westrom serves as the chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy Committee and is also he Vice Chair for the Technology and Reform Policy Committee and serves on both the Civil Law and Data Practices Policy and Local Government Policy committees.
Congress & CourtsGuard Online

Sturch recaps session for Kiwanis

Sen. James Sturch visited with his hometown Kiwanis Club Friday afternoon to update them on the 93rd legislative session. He’s been answering a lot of questions about the “Arkansas Sovereignty Act” (Senate Bill 298), which was vetoed by the governor. House Bill 1957, touted as a compromise, was put forth...
PoliticsWorthington Daily Globe

Legislators debrief session with constituents

Schomacker, who is in his sixth term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, and Hamilton, in his ninth, shared their views on where the legislature stands now, with a special session slated to begin June 14. Schomacker explained that the budget is a key factor in the need for a...
Congress & Courtsenr.com

Senate Committee Unanimously Approves 5-Year, $304B Highway Bill

In a rare case of congressional bipartisanship, the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee has approved a five-year, $303.5-billion highway measure. The May 26 vote on the bill—a high legislative priority for construction, engineering and transportation groups—was 20-0. Committee Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.) said the new bill’s funding represents an...
Arizona State850wftl.com

Arizona voting bill fails in the House, with 2 Republicans crossing party lines

(PHOENIX) — An Arizona state bill that would have required absentee ballots list more personal information failed in the Republican-controlled state House on Wednesday. Arizona state Senate Bill 1713 would have required absentee ballots to list a voter’s birthday, plus either the last four digits of their Social Security numbers, a state-issued identification number or a voter registration number, failed in the GOP-controlled Arizona House Wednesday night. Voters would have had to fill out an affidavit that all the information they put down on their ballot is correct.
East Lansing, MIlansingcitypulse.com

Legislators can rebuild trust with more transparency

Mark Meadows is a former East Lansing mayor, state representative and assistant attorney general. He resides in East Lansing. Americans’ trust in our government has steadily eroded since the 1960s. A 2019 poll showed that only 17% of our population trusted government to do the right thing — the lowest expression of trust recorded.
Cincinnati, OHthedailyreporteronline.com

Bill would end governor’s appointments to State Board of Education

A bill to require that all State Board of Education members face popular election would go a long way to correct a 20-year-old mistake, according to a joint sponsor of the legislation. Rep. Adam Bird’s characterization of the state board’s current composition reflects his position that none should be appointed...
Oklahoma Statetheblackwallsttimes.com

Oklahoma Attorney General to resign effective June 1

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his position effective June 1st. He released the following statement in a news release:. “It has been a distinct and absolute privilege of a lifetime to serve as the state’s attorney general. Regrettably, certain personal matters...
Nashville, TNtennesseestar.com

Nashville Hosts Republican Governors Association Meeting

Republican Governors from across the country traveled to the Volunteer State this week for a series of multi-day meetings and presentations. The Nashville event has allowed hundreds of people to attend the conference, as this is the first major event the organization has held since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Louisiana Statetheadvocate.com

Before once-in-a-decade redistricting can begin in Louisiana, lawmakers set this minimum criteria

Lawmakers in Louisiana laid the groundwork Wednesday for its once-in-a-decade redistricting process by adopting minimum criteria for drawing boundaries for seats in Congress, the Legislature and other state offices. The non-binding resolution advanced from the Committee on House and Governmental Affairs establishes a blueprint of acceptable standards for slicing and...
Cheyenne, WYPosted by
WyoFile

Committee revives controversial gun bill in surprise vote

The Joint Agriculture Committee Tuesday revived a controversial gun rights bill on a split-second, unannounced vote moments before the committee adjourned in a move lambasted by critics for its lack of transparency. The bill, last session’s Senate File 81 – Second Amendment Preservation Act, would prevent agents of the state...
Georgia StateRegister Citizen

Top Georgia Senate Republican Miller to run for lt. governor

ATLANTA (AP) — The most powerful Republican in Georgia's state Senate will seek the presiding role of lieutenant governor in 2022. Butch Miller of Gainesville, who has been Senate president pro tem since 2018, said on Tuesday he will seek the GOP nomination for the statewide post. “I want to...
Public HealthHill Country Passport

Special session coming this fall

Texas lawmakers will adjourn the regular session on Monday — Memorial Day — but Gov. Greg Abbott has already indicated he will call a special session in the fall to grapple with redistricting after detailed census results are finally released. Last week, Abbott told lawmakers he would put them in charge of deciding how to spend nearly $16 billion in federal money the state received for COVID-19 recovery efforts.
Trafficbusride.com

ABA applauds the introduction of the bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act

The American Bus Association (ABA) – the industry leader advancing North American motorcoach travel and tourism – applauds the introduction of the bipartisan Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act (STRA) of 2021 by the Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works Chairman Tom Carper (D-Del.), Ranking Member Shelly Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Transportation Subcommittee Chairman Ben Cardin (D-Md.) and Ranking Member Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.).
Congress & Courtskgfw.com

Republican Ag Committee members want details on proposed tax increases

Republican Senate Ag Committee members have asked Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack to publicly disclose any economic analyses that clarify how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will impact farms and ranches. In a letter, ranking member Senator John Boozman of Arkansas questioned the USDA’s analysis of President Biden’s proposed changes...