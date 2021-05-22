Scofield talks '21 session

(Alexandria, MN) As District 12 Senator from Elbow Lake, Torrey Westrom, works on his Ag budget bill for the upcoming special session, he looked back at what took place in St. Paul over the past few months. He has consistently been calling for Governor Tim Walz to discontinue his emergency powers for just shy of a year. There are no indicators that, given the need for such a move to pass the DFL-controlled House of Representatives, for the Governor to relinquish those powers any time soon. Senator Westrom serves as the chair of the Senate Agriculture and Rural Development Finance and Policy Committee and is also he Vice Chair for the Technology and Reform Policy Committee and serves on both the Civil Law and Data Practices Policy and Local Government Policy committees.