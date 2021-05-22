Scofield talks '21 session
Following the conclusion of the 2021 legislative session, Senate Majority Leader Clay Scofield released a statement highlighting the issues that were dealt with. "The Republican Caucus showed up this session ready to hit the ground running to yield significant results for the people of Alabama," said Scofield. "The pandemic presented several challenges last year that we had never dealt with before in this body, and our members worked diligently these past few months to rise above the obstacles we encountered and provide Alabamians with effective legislation that focuses on our state's recovery.