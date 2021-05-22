Top captaincy choices for the week

Welcome back for another round of FPL captaincy debate, the final round this season!. Right, here we are, at the end of hands-down the most unorthodox, abnormal, unpredictable season of professional sports in at least a century. The function of this column is to present some cases for captaincy in a given round but I feel it only right to take a moment to recognize the many lives lost to this awful pandemic. I extend my condolences to friends and family who have lost someone to this virus. Some of you may have found it difficult to engage yourself in this game we play this season because of all the chaos that Covid-19 and the additional problems that have come with it. That is completely understandable. I can honestly tell you, there have been weeks along the way where I found it difficult to give this game the attention I would normally give unflinchingly. We can only hope better days are in store for us, and it appears things are heading in the right direction.