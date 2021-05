An invitation to attend our first-ever, drive-thru luminaria event from 7-9 p.m. May 22 at the Garrett County Fairground. Due to COVID-19, our event was canceled last year, so this year the American Cancer Society is only allowing drive-thru events because of the continuing COVID restrictions. We will be using the quonset huts (large, silver, dome-shaped buildings) to display our lighted bags as survivors, their family and friends drive through the huts. It will be a time to celebrate, remember and fight back. Cancer doesn’t sleep, so neither do we!