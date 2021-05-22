newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Middle East conflict more of the same, unfortunately

By Manuel Taboada
Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

The Israeli Palestinian conflict has flared up again, and it’s no wonder. Some problems simply don’t go away, they don’t have solutions — and this is one of them. And to look for one is to fail: This road to peace is littered with crash and burns; ask any president since Eisenhower. Irreconcilable differences is a phrase that comes to mind, but it doesn’t do justice to the hatred and animosity involved. Simply stated, the two sides despise each other and, worse, are forced to live in close proximity to each other. And it’s not all the people on both sides hating each other — there’s enough apathy to go around — but there’s more than enough distrust and hatred to keep the passions raging.

dentonrc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinians#Zionism#The Middle East#Israelis#Russia#Jews#Arabs#Egyptian#The White House#Jewish#Zionists#Iranians#Arab Nationalism#Escalation#Europe#Israel Vs Palestine#Religion#People#Antisemitism#Conventional Weapons
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Nuclear Weapons
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
China
Related
Middle EastWharton Journal Spectator

My piece of the Middle East

I love the Middle East, and have been very fortunate that the times we visited there were not major skirmishes taking place. Or maybe we just didn’t know. I had never had a desire to go to that area, and when asked about taking a trip, I would say, “No, I can read about it in the Bible.” However, Wayne and I went together on my first trip at the insistence of the laymen in Henderson. So if you’re going to go, you may as well follow the Bible from the beginning. We were privileged to spend a few hours in ancient Ur, where Abraham received God’s instructions to move his people.
U.S. PoliticsSalt Lake Tribune

Thomas L. Friedman: How the Mideast conflict is blowing up the region, the Democratic Party and every synagogue in America

Lord knows, I sympathize with President Joe Biden’s desire to avoid getting dragged into mediating the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. But the 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas made something crystal clear to me: Unless we preserve at least the potential of a two-state solution, the one-state reality that would emerge in its place won’t just blow up Israel, the West Bank and Gaza; it could very well blow up the Democratic Party and every Jewish organization and synagogue in America.
Middle Eastcaseynews.net

Middle East happenings

Unless you don’t check any news outlets whatsoever, you’ve probably heard about the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians. It’s basically happened once every decade or so since just after World War II. The best explanation is that it’s complicated, especially when a lot of the major countries of the world have played both sides over the course of Israel’s history. The problem is that, in trying to provide a simple summary of what’s going on, many news outlets have left out some important details that add perspective to the conflict.
WorldVoice of America

Blinken Heads to Egypt, Jordan on First Middle East Tour

 A day after expressing support for Israel’s security and announcing reconstruction aid for Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken traveled Wednesday to Egypt, which was heavily involved in achieving a cease-fire in last week’s conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. . In Cairo, Blinken met with Egyptian President Abdel...
WorldAntiwar.com

Blinken Heads to Middle East in Wake of Gaza Onslaught

Secretary of State Antony Blinken left for the Middle East on Monday, where he will visit Israel and other regional countries to discuss the Gaza ceasefire reached between Israel and Hamas. A State Department official said the trip will be focused on ensuring the ceasefire is held. “The most important...
Militarysouthfront.org

Drone Wars: Middle East Edition

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :. Iran, if Israel is concerned, is busy producing nuclear weapons, conventional weapons, drones and little else. On May 23rd, nine people were wounded in an explosion at a factory in the city of Shahin Shahr in the...
Middle Eastcourierjournal.net

Never-Ending in The Middle East

Recent anti-Israeli riots in Jerusalem have given Hamas the opportunity (an appearance of international cover) to launch missiles into Jerusalem. The long-term strategy is to destroy Israel and all Jews, to undermine any possibility of peace between Israel and the Palestinian Authority. More than 3,000 rockets /mortars have been fired...
Middle EastCNN

Let this be the last Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Motaz Zahran is the Ambassador of Egypt to the United States. He formerly served as the Assistant Foreign Minister and Chief of Cabinet of the Minister of Foreign Affairs. The views expressed in this commentary are his own. View more opinion on CNN. (CNN) — Egypt worked around the clock...
Middle EastNY Daily News

The Middle East desperately needs a reboot

World opinion on the latest Middle East fighting broke along the familiar pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli divide. But reasonable people should conclude that a fundamental Mideast reboot is needed. The existing leaderships on both sides are unable to end a cycle of violence that is not only locally devastating but globally...
Congress & CourtsDearborn Press & Guide

Ceasefire called in Middle East

U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-12th District) released the below statement after the Israeli Security Cabinet and Hamas confirmed a mutual ceasefire following 11 days of deadly violence:. “Over 240 innocent people – 232 Palestinians and 12 Israelis – lost their lives in the last 11 days, while thousands were displaced...
Middle EastWashington Post

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict won’t be the same again

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. After the shooting war over Gaza wound down early Friday, it seems that the Israelis and Palestinians...
Middle Eastwkms.org

The Possible Eviction Of Palestinians In East Jerusalem Was A Spark For Conflict

Now a look at the Jerusalem neighborhood that helped spark the fighting between Israel and Hamas. The current conflict might be coming to an end after 11 days with announcements of a cease-fire tonight, but it began with militants in Gaza saying they were defending Jerusalem, the Al-Aqsa Mosque there, and also Palestinian families facing eviction to make way for Israelis. That's an issue that won't go away, even when the fighting ends for now. NPR's Daniel Estrin explains why one street has been so combustible.