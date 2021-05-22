Middle East conflict more of the same, unfortunately

The Israeli Palestinian conflict has flared up again, and it’s no wonder. Some problems simply don’t go away, they don’t have solutions — and this is one of them. And to look for one is to fail: This road to peace is littered with crash and burns; ask any president since Eisenhower. Irreconcilable differences is a phrase that comes to mind, but it doesn’t do justice to the hatred and animosity involved. Simply stated, the two sides despise each other and, worse, are forced to live in close proximity to each other. And it’s not all the people on both sides hating each other — there’s enough apathy to go around — but there’s more than enough distrust and hatred to keep the passions raging.