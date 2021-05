First, because I have been asked by several Gig Line readers, an update on Sarah Smith: Thank you for showing your concern, for sending notes, love gifts and emails offering your prayers and love toward a young woman you may not even know. I had written about Sarah in the Sunday, April 11 edition of The Coastland Times in which I described the medical battle she had endured as a six-year-old with stage IV cancer with low expectation for recovery, but through the grace of God, she recovered, graduated college and now at age 25 was just recently engaged to the one true love of her life, Gage Long, with their pending wedding date this May 22.