Hugs & Shrugs

HUGS go to … University of North Texas doctoral composing student Garrison Gerard, who will be spending his summer not in the Texas heat but rather in Denali National Park in Alaska, using the majesty of his surroundings as inspiration for new musical compositions. Gerard was selected for the exclusive Composing in the Wilderness program, where he will join eight other composers in painting a landscape of glaciers and mountains with crescendos and arpeggios. We wish Gerard the best on his journey north and cannot wait to hear the results.