newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Argyle, TX

Hugs & Shrugs

Denton Record-Chronicle
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUGS go to … University of North Texas doctoral composing student Garrison Gerard, who will be spending his summer not in the Texas heat but rather in Denali National Park in Alaska, using the majesty of his surroundings as inspiration for new musical compositions. Gerard was selected for the exclusive Composing in the Wilderness program, where he will join eight other composers in painting a landscape of glaciers and mountains with crescendos and arpeggios. We wish Gerard the best on his journey north and cannot wait to hear the results.

dentonrc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
City
Argyle, TX
Local
Texas Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of North Texas#Composers#Hugs Shrugs#Unt#Eagles#Texas Woman S University#Board Of Regents#Argyle High School#Hugs#Student Garrison Gerard#Inspiration#Wish#Prize Money#Home#Community Trust#School History#Students#College#Denali National Park#Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Gold
News Break
Education
Related
Posted by
Tom Handy

Key Reasons Dallas Students Take the STAAR Test

Student studying for STAAR examImage by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay. Students in Dallas take the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) exam. Most but not all students will take the STAAR exam this year.
Texas StatePosted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Argyle, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Argyle ISD moves graduation location due to rain

Over the weekend, Argyle ISD announced that it is moving Argyle High School’s Class of 2021 graduation ceremony because of rainy weather in the forecast. Like many other high schools in the area, Argyle High School’s Commencement is usually held at the University of North Texas campus, but that was not made an option this year because of COVID-19 protocols, so a few months ago, Argyle ISD chose to hold its graduation ceremony at its own Eagle Stadium and scheduled it for this Tuesday.
Texas StateKTBS

COVID-19 vaccine available to Texas children ages 12-15

TEXARKANA, Texas - The CDC recently gave the green light for children ages 12 to 15 to begin receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Health leaders in Texas believe about 1.6 million are in that age group. Local physicians say clinics and pharmacies are still administering the Pfizer vaccine. Last March, Texarkana,...
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Everybody knows Mindy

GZA from Wu-Tang Clan smiles from a framed photo on a gray wall, his arm around a 5-foot-9 woman with blue roots and shoulder-length curls. To the left, the same woman poses with 50 Cent in a 4-by-6 snapshot nestled below autographed photos of drag queen Peppermint and bodybuilder Phil Heath, the seven-time Mr. Olympia winner.
Texas StateLaw.com

Akin Gump Adds More Thompson & Knight Corporate Partners in Texas

Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld has added two Thompson & Knight corporate transactions partners in Texas, joining two former colleagues who recently made the same move, as a shakeout affects Thompson & Knight before its planned merger with Holland & Knight. Jesse Betts joined Akin Gump as a partner...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas House Passes Bill to Allow Homeschool Students in UIL Activities

It is a bill that has come through the Texas Legislature several times. Allowing homeschooled students to participate in UIL activities. Back in 2017, NBC 5 profiled Marin Malone of McKinney, when a similar bill was on the table. She was homeschooled, and played volleyball on a club team, but wanted to play with her public school. She didn’t get to, and her mother, four years later, is hoping kids get the chance.
Texas StateNews Channel 25

Texas teacher incentive program promotes student growth

BRAZOS COUNTY, TX — The Lone-Star State has a teacher incentive program focused on growth. Teachers with the greatest impact on their students have the opportunity to increase their annual income. In an average Texas school day, students spend nearly a third of their day with their teachers. "Our teachers...
Texas StatePosted by
KCEN

Baylor Scott & White launches maternal transport team in Central Texas

TEMPLE, Texas — Baylor Scott & White Health announced that it has launched the system’s first Central Texas maternal transport team with the goal of offering transportation for expectant mothers and their babies. Baylor Scott & White maternal nurses staff the team, which includes pilots, paramedics and EMTs who will...
Argyle, TXcowgirlmagazine.com

Deep Pour Epoxy From Tanwood Industrial Furnishings

“We recently delivered this incredible walnut dinner table set for @180homesdfw in Argyle, Texas. “Mitch had the idea for it several months ago and after a little elbow grease and pure white pigment #deeppourepoxy she finally made it home. “This was made from a walnut tree we harvested and had...
Argyle, TXyorkpedia.com

Zilis™ Honors Veterans at Upcoming Events

(YorkPedia Editorial):- Argyle, Texas May 11, 2021 (Issuewire.com) – Zilis LLC, a CBD industry leader known as the “Pay it Forward” company for their commitment to match every product sale with a charitable donation, is hosting two special events featuring Colonel Greg Gadson, their Patriot Program spokesman. On May 13th,...
Denton, TXDenton Record-Chronicle

Stoke to host annual entrepreneur conference FlintConf online Friday

FlintConf, a Denton startup conference hosted by Stoke Coworking, will host its third annual event Friday. The virtual conference, open to entrepreneurs, creatives and students, will feature live speaker sessions, tutorials and crash courses in an "Expert Expo," networking, and workbook guidance through the interactive FlintConf Playbook. Taking place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., the event will focus on four main content categories: marketing, money, mentality and momentum.
Bridgeport, TXWCMessenger.com

Writing perfect ending

Bridgeport senior Jacob Richey ended his UIL journalism career where he started back in 2019 – as a state champion. After a two-year wait, amid the burgeoning pressure of championship expectations, Richey returned to the state stage last weekend to compete in a staggering four journalism events. From the regional...