MLB

Bauer K's 11, Dodgers beat Giants for fifth straight win

By JOE STIGLICH - Associated Press
wcn247.com
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A theatrical Trevor Bauer struck out 11 in his first career start against San Francisco, Chris Taylor hit a two-run homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to five by beating the Giants 2-1. With the Dodgers down to only four available relievers, Bauer held the Giants to two hits over 6 1/3 innings and threw a season-high 126 pitches. Bauer, who signed a $102 million, three-year deal with the Dodgers in the offseason, was up for the drama in his first experience of the rivalry.

www.wcn247.com
