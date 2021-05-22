newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4

wcn247.com
 5 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8- 4. The A’s led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon’s bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since star Mike Trout went on the injured list.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Homer
Person
Mike Trout
Person
Anthony Rendon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Angels#Hits#Ap#The Oakland Athletics#The Los Angeles Angels#Star Mike Trout#Anaheim#Calif#Drive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

A’s injuries: Olson bizarre accident; Pinder progressing

Matt Olson, Tampa Bay Rays, Chad Pinder, Oakland Athletics, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base. The Oakland A’s were without one of their star hitters on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Rays, and the reason behind it is one for the all-time bizarre injury record books. First...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Likely rehab assignment date set

Pinder (knee) is likely to start a rehab assignment Monday, the Associated Press reports. Pinder has slowly been ramping up his activity level in recent days, most recently beginning a running progression in the latter portion of April. According to previous reports, the valued utility player could see some action in simulated games this coming week. If all goes well, it appears a rehab assignment at one of the Athletics' minor-league affiliates awaits beginning next week.
MLBMLB

Notes: Smith, Pinder closer to returning

OAKLAND -- The A’s are inching closer towards regaining a couple of key pieces to their roster. On Thursday night, Burch Smith (groin strain) made his first rehab appearance for Triple-A Las Vegas. The right-hander worked 1 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and no walks with two strikeouts while throwing 17 of his 31 pitches for strikes.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s may be showing their hand with Chad Pinder

There was no question that, when Chad Pinder was ready, he would immediately find his way back into the Oakland A’s lineup. The question was where he would play. While the A’s have gotten solid production from their outfield, the same could not be said at short. However, Pinder has minimal experience at the position, making him an imperfect fit.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Could return next weekend

Athletics manager Bob Melvin said Sunday that Pinder (knee) could return from the 10-day injured list during next weekend's series in Minnesota, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Sidelined since the first week of the season with a sprained left knee, Pinder is nearing the final stages of...
MLBchatsports.com

A’s injury updates: Chad Pinder, Burch Smith on the mend

The Oakland A’s have seven players on their injured list right now, but two of them have made recent progress toward returns in the hopefully near future. Super-sub Chad Pinder, who sprained his left knee in the first week of the season, has resumed running the bases, reports insider Martin Gallegos, which was considered a major milestone in his recovery. A potential date of May 10 had previously been reported for a possible minor league rehab assignment, and that’s still generally the timeframe — he could even begin as soon as this weekend, adds Gallegos.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Chad Pinder to begin rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas

A’s utilityman Chad Pinder is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas as he returns from a sprained left knee, manager Bob Melvin said. Pinder was on the field at the Coliseum before Saturday’s game running bases to test the knee. Head trainer Nick Paparesta said Pinder ran and slid into bases the last two days and will begin his rehab assignment Sunday with the Triple-A Aviators, who are at home.
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s injuries: Laureano out of Sunday lineup; Pinder nearing return

The Oakland A’s latest injury updates feature a short-term bump, but a big long-term positive. The A’s were without CF Ramon Laureano on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays. Laureano got the day off amid a right thumb issue — he could have played if needed, but with the team getting an off-day Monday they took the chance to give him some extended rest, reports insider Martin Gallegos.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Oakland A’s welcome Chad Pinder back to roster

The Oakland A’s have been waiting somewhat impatiently for Chad Pinder to return. While they were not rushing him back, his presence was desperately needed on the roster, as he provided a viable backup option at shortstop. The current duo of Elvis Andrus and Vimael Machin simply have not provided enough for the A’s.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Chad Pinder to return to A's soon; is he an option at shortstop?

When Chad Pinder returns to the A’s, perhaps later this week, they’ll have another option at shortstop, a position that’s producing very little offensively. Elvis Andrus, who was acquired from Texas to replace shortstop Marcus Semien, brought a .158 batting average into the Boston series with an on-base percentage barely above the Mendoza Line (.203) and just five extra-base hits (no homers) in 114 at-bats.
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's Chad Pinder could return from IL on upcoming road trip

Manager Bob Melvin said he is hopeful the A’s will be able to activate utilityman Chad Pinder from the injured list during their upcoming series at Minnesota. Pinder is set to begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas as he returns from a left knee sprain. Pinder will play his first rehab game Monday or Tuesday and will appear in at least three games before the A’s consider activating him, Melvin said.
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Drew Butera catching Wednesday in Houston

Los Angeles Angels catcher Drew Butera is in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale against right-hander Jose Urquidy and the Houston Astros. Butera will catch left-hander Andrew Heaney and bat ninth. Kurt Suzuki will be available off the bench. numberFire's models project Butera for 4.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday and...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Chad Pinder: Friday return possible

Pinder (knee), who went 1-for-4 with a two-run double for Triple-A Las Vegas in a loss to Reno on Thursday, is expected to be activated for the Athletics' three-game road series against the Twins that begins Friday, the Associated Press reports. Pinder logged another full game in the field, this...
MLBNBC Sports

Greinke's dominance vs. A's earns high praise from Pinder

When Zack Greinke is on his game, he’s on it. It’s the worst time to let up. He got the start for the Houston Astros in their 8-1 win over the Athletics on Wednesday at the Coliseum, and despite Chad Pinder being familiar with him, he’s been able to read Greinke well.
MLBdallassun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

A's reinstate Chad Pinder from IL, option Vimael Machin to Triple-A

The A’s reinstated utilityman Chad Pinder from the injured list and optioned infielder Vimael Machin to Triple-A before Friday’s game at Minnesota. Pinder, who missed more than a month with a sprained left knee, joined the A’s in Minneapolis after playing in a rehab game Thursday night with Triple-A Las Vegas. Manager Bob Melvin said Pinder would be available off the bench Friday and will return to his normal utility role.
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

Chad Pinder aims to 'just play my part' in rejoining A's

Chad Pinder exited the A’s fourth game this season with a knee injury and missed their next 35. During a recovery that lasted longer than he expected, the utilityman watched the A’s win nearly two-thirds of their games. He returned Friday to a team tied for the league lead in wins.
MLBAthletics Nation

A’s activate Chad Pinder from injured list

The Oakland A’s activated Chad Pinder from the injured list on Friday, the team announced. To make room on the active roster, infielder Vimael Machin was optioned to Triple-A. Pinder isn’t in the evening’s starting lineup. This is a big addition for the A’s. Pinder was a breakout candidate entering...