Catch this: Laureano, Pinder do it all, A's top Angels 8-4
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8- 4. The A’s led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon’s bid for a tying homer into the the final out of the inning. Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since star Mike Trout went on the injured list.www.wcn247.com