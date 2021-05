For those of you using Google Maps here is an interesting visual featuring 10 important tips you should know about. Each tip is illustrated with a step by step explanation on how to realize it in Google Maps. The featured tips include: how to find less toll on the way, how to add stops for detour, how to share your location on the Real Time basis, how to save a parking location, how to access the history of traveled distances, how to review past trips, how to integrate Google Calendar into Maps, how to see how a place looked like in the past, how to view popular places nearby, how to view traffic status in real-time. This visual is based on BloomTimes post: Top 10 Google Maps Tricks You Should Try in 2017.