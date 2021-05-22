Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1048 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles southwest of Charleston, moving west northwest at 15 mph. Pea to dime sized hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Elko County.alerts.weather.gov