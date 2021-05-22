newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elko County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 22:49:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Elko County SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 1048 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 23 miles southwest of Charleston, moving west northwest at 15 mph. Pea to dime sized hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern Elko County.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Elko County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#West Northwest#Weather Radar#Storm#Rural Areas#Northern Elko County#Northwestern Elko County#Doppler Radar#Charleston#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Elko County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Elko by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 16:28:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-15 16:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Elko THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 430 PM PDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Weekend weather: Lightning, hail possible

ELKO – The weekend is finally upon us, and it’s looking like a stormy one. “A cold front will shift southward into far northern Nevada today generating a few showers and thunderstorms across northern Humboldt and Elko counties,” said a special statement from the National Weather Service. “Cloud to ground lightning and gusty winds will be the primary threat with these thunderstorms.”
Elko County, NVElko Daily Free Press

Wildfire at Secret Pass

ELKO – A wildfire on Secret Pass was kept small Wednesday, while the fire risk is expected to be much higher on Thursday. County, state and federal firefighters responded to the blaze off State Route 229 mid-afternoon, stopping forward progress after about 3 acres of brush and grass burned. The agencies “responded quickly and worked together effectively to catch this one before it got too big,” stated the Elko County Fire Protection District.