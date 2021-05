HANCOCK — The Hancock Bulldogs earned a walk-off 9-8 win against the Ironwood Red Devils Friday in the second game of a doubleheader. They fell 6-1 in the opener. In the second game, with the score tied at eight in the bottom of the seventh, the Bulldogs couldn’t have had a hotter hitter at the plate than Kaisa Salani. She already had two singles and a double on the chilly afternoon as she stepped up to the dish. On a 1-0 pitch, she drove one deep to center and out of reach of the Ironwood’s outfielder. She was quickly mobbed at first base by her teammates as they poured out of the dugout for the victory celebration.