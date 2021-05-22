Plain’s gem highlights Huskies’ NCAA Tournament-opening victory

Hosting the NCAA tournament at Spieker Aquatics Center, No. 3 seed UCLA women’s water polo (13-4, 9-3 MPSF) will take on No. 6 seed and Big West champion Hawaii (11-1, 3-1 Big West) in the first round. With a win, UCLA would advance to face the winner of No. 2 seed Stanford (12-5, 8-4 MPSF) and the winner of respective conference champions Cal Lutheran (7-0, 3-0 SCIAC) and Fresno State (12-5, 6-1 GCC). On the other side of the bracket, No. 1 seed USC (19-1, 11-1 MPSF) awaits the winner of Western Water Polo association champion Salem (18-11) and Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion Marist (8-0, 5-0 MAAC). No. 4 seed Arizona State (13-11, 6-6 MPSF) takes on No. 5 seed and Collegiate Water Polo Association champion Michigan (21-4, 6-0 CWPA). Read Daily Bruin Sports’ opinions on where the Bruins will finish on their hunt for a national title in Los Angeles.