Plain’s gem highlights Huskies’ NCAA Tournament-opening victory

By Anthony Edwards The Daily
The Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the very first moment of the game, Gabbie Plain was locked in. The senior pitcher toed the pitcher’s dirt with every bit of swagger as she has all season long, sending down the first 14 Portland State batters in order. Plain went on to throw her 12th complete game...

www.dailyuw.com
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
Person
Heather Tarr
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Meghan Beaubien
#Ncaa Tournament#Portland State#Uw#Home Game#Big Ten Tournament#Home Field#Huskies#Australian#Uw#Wolverines#The Seattle Regional#Seattle U#The Game#Complete Game Shutout#Junior Baylee Klinger#Right Center Field#Swagger#Lead#Washington History#Highlights
