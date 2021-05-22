There are many ways to celebrate National Dog Rescue Dog Day

Here are more rescue dogs from pet owners in the Capital Region and Hudson Valley and their stories. From Joe LaLumia of Hudson: Buddy was adopted from the Berkshire Humane Society in September 2007. He had been there for many months. He was found on the streets of Pittsfield with two broken legs and after he healed, lots of people wanted him, but none took him home. Our former furry companion had died in July, and I had been to shelters and rescues looking for a new companion. Couldn't seem to find the right one. One day the phone rang, it was our veterinarian. "Go to the Pittsfield Shelter, Mary ( his wife ) found your dog for you." I said, "I don't know, I've looked and looked and haven't found the right one." His response. "Shut up, get in the car, and go get the dog." He was right, We brought him to his forever home three days later. I have never regretted it for a second.