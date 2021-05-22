newsbreak-logo
Morley Stanwood baseball team splits with Kent City

By John Raffel
bigrapidsnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENT CITY – Morley Stanwood’s baseball team split a CSAA twinbill with Kent City on Friday. Kent City won the first game 2-1. Ryland Nelson had two hits for the Mohawks while Zade Garrett and Josh McNeil had one apiece. McNeil also had an RBI. Kent City scored the winning run the bottom of the seventh. Aaron Moore took the pitching loss.

