Oregon Ducks go season-worst 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position, face elimination after losing to Texas State in opening game of NCAA softball regional
When it was time to deliver in the clutch, Oregon’s lineup failed to drive in runners. Nearly the entire batting order didn’t come through for the Ducks, who went a season-worst 0 for 11 with runners in scoring position and tied a season-high with 11 left on base in a 5-1 loss to Texas State in NCAA Regional play at McCombs Field Friday night in Austin, Texas.www.msn.com