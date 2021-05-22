Windsor mayor resigns amid sex assault claims

A former juvenile corrections deputy has been sentenced for perjury. 36-year-old Joseph Nin of Windsor was sentenced to 90 days jail or work release, followed by 24 months of felony probation after pleading no contest to Filing a False Report. In October of 2014, Nin intervened in an altercation between two minors at the juvenile detention facility in Los Guilicos. Nin suffered injuries in the altercation and claimed that the injuries cost him two construction bids with his construction business. After restitution was ordered from one of the juvenile’s parents, an investigation found out that while Nin was injured, he did not lose either job and, in fact, completed the work and was paid in full. As part of the sentence, Nin will also have to pay back the restitution of over $20,000 to the juvenile’s parents.