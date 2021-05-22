newsbreak-logo
Windsor, CA

Windsor mayor resigns amid sex assault claims

BayInsider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mayor of the California wine country town of Windsor on Friday announced he is resigning, effective immediately, amid multiple accusations of sexual assault. He maintained his innocence in a statement and has not been charged with any crimes.

