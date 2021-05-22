newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

You're Toast: These Special Forces Snipers Can Kill from Miles Away

Posted by 
National Interest
National Interest
 5 days ago

Jared Keller

Green Berets, Americas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jm7RR_0a7l11ky00

A two-man Green Beret sniper team emerged victorious at the elite U.S. Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition at the end of March 2018.

You're Toast: These Special Forces Snipers Can Kill from Miles Away

Here's What You Need to Remember: Now, we love to read stories of superhuman snipers taking out a dozen ISIS commanders with one bullet from two miles away , but the USASOC sniper competition is less about jaw-dropping sharpshooter feats and more about teamwork, communication, and focus under pressure.

A two-man Green Beret sniper team emerged victorious at the elite U.S. Army Special Operations Command International Sniper Competition at the end of March 2018 distinguishing themselves as among the most lethal sharpshooters in the special operations community.

Master Sgt. David and Sgt. 1st Class Cuong from the 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), whose full names were withheld by officials given the sensitive nature of their assignment, bested dozens of snipers in the 22 events spread over five days of grueling precision fire challenges — even after a rocky start.

“We started off poorly on the first day due to some sleep deprivation,” Master Sgt. David said in an Army release. “We really started clicking and things began to fall into place after we regrouped and got some rest between events.”

More from The National Interest Green Beret Snipers Can Kill from 2 Miles Away Green Beret Sharpshooters Can Kill You From Over Two Miles Away Military Snipers Could Soon Be Using "Guided" Bullets

More than 40 sniper and special operations forces teams from across the U.S. armed forces — including the Army Sniper School, Marine Corps Scout Sniper School, and Naval Special Warfare Command — and foreign militaries from France to Singapore turned out at Fort Bragg, North Carolina for the illustrious shoot-off hosted by the 1st Special Warfare Training Group (Airborne).

“It is the level of competitors, the cadre, and the competition that make this event so unique,” Master Sgt. David added. “At this level, all of these guys are the best of the best.”

Now, we love to read stories of superhuman snipers taking out a dozen ISIS commanders with one bullet from two miles away , but the USASOC sniper competition is less about jaw-dropping sharpshooter feats and more about teamwork, communication, and focus under pressure — skills that actually matter when you’re downrange. Here’s a vignette from this year’s competition from Fayetteville Observer military editor Drew Brooks:

At Range 67, snipers raced against the clock as they moved from one firing point to the next, engaging a series of 12-inch by 16-inch targets that were up to 600 meters away.

At Range 62B, their communications skills were further tested. Twenty targets were mixed amid a range that includes numerous obstacles, buildings and mock vehicles. Each was marked by a symbol and a color denoting the type of weapon that should be used — pistol, carbine or sniper rifle.

Working together, the competitors had to look at a card shown to them by an instructor, find that symbol and shoot the target with the appropriate weapon.

“It’s essentially ‘Where’s Waldo,’” said a Special Forces Sniper Course instructor overseeing the event. “It’s designed to suck them in, get them distracted or moving faster than [they] needed to be.”

I may be a sloppy civilian, but I’d much rather have a sniper team that’s flexible and versatile (and can ruck hard between positions, the focus of Range 42’s required 90-pound kettlebell according to the Fayetteville Observer) than a one-shot, one-trick pony.

Jared Keller is a senior editor at Task & Purpose and contributing editor at Pacific Standard. Follow Jared Keller on Twitter @JaredBKeller .

This article originally appeared at Task & Purpose. Follow Task & Purpose on Twitter .

Image : Wikipedia.

National Interest

National Interest

Washington, DC
35K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

National Interest: Military, Defense, Politics, Technology, War, and original reporting based two blocks from the White House.

 https://nationalinterest.org/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#U S Army Special Forces#Sniper Elite#Armed Forces#Isis Forces#The Toast#Usasoc#Special Forces Group#The Army Sniper School#Range 62b#The Fayetteville Observer#Pacific Standard#Twitter Jaredbkeller#Follow Task Purpose#Wikipedia#Superhuman Snipers#Special Operations Forces#Weapon#Commanders#Downrange
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Twitter
Country
Singapore
News Break
Army
Related
MilitaryMilitary.com

As Tank Battalions Shut Down, Dozens of Marines Are Joining the Army

More than 450 Marines' careers have been affected by a forcewide redesign that launched last year as the Corps reorganizes to take on new threats, sending hundreds into new career fields, early retirement, or even Army tank units. Commandant Gen. David Berger issued his first annual update to the forcewide...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Secretive Army Suicide Drone Smashed Mock Air Defenses During Advanced War Games

A network of other manned and unmanned platforms helped find the targets for the classified loitering munitions to engage. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. Army recently tested a new, classified loitering munition, a type of weapon sometimes referred to as a "suicide drone," as part of an advanced warfighting exercise called Edge 21. An experimental network of manned and unmanned aircraft was also used to first locate and then cue those weapons, officially known as Joint Man-in-the-Loop Loitering Munitions, to their targets.
Militarywarontherocks.com

Talking the Talk: Language Capabilities for U.S. Army Special Forces

In the mid-2000s, a series of U.S. Army Special Forces recruiting posters began appearing on Army installations across the country. One particular poster prompted more than a few eye rolls and laughs from the Special Forces community (commonly known as the Green Berets). The poster showed a Special Forces soldier conducting a military free-fall parachute jump. The caption stated, “The HALO [high altitude, low opening] jump wasn’t the hard part. Knowing which Arabic dialect to use when I landed was.”
Aerospace & DefenseBreaking Defense

Can Special Ops Build A C-130 Seaplane? They’re Trying

WASHINGTON: Air Force Special Operations Command is pushing to refit MC-130J aircraft to be able to take off and land in the water. The idea, which has been floating around in some fashion for decades but never made it very far past artists renderings, might finally have real momentum behind it.
MilitaryC4ISR & Networks

US Army emphasizes ‘information advantage’

BELCAMP, Maryland — The U.S. Army will soon make “information advantage” an official term of doctrine, elevating the idea and setting conditions for how the Army will fight to win in the information space. The term began to gain steam following the transition of Army Cyber Command from solely cyberspace...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Bin Laden Raid Pilot Says Unique Marine Air-To-Air Course Likely Saved Him From Pakistani F-16s

Ten years after the historic mission, we learn how a Marine course in air-to-air helicopter combat may have saved a Chinook from being shot down. When U.S. Special Operations forces raided Osama Bin Laden’s compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, now a decade ago, years of special training and experience combined to overcome a host of potentially devastating events, including the crash of a specially equipped Black Hawk helicopter and threats from the Pakistani Air Force, to ultimately achieve the desired end result of the mission. Retired U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer Douglas Englen flew with the elite 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment and played a critical role in Operation Neptune's Spear. He credits skills he learned while taking part in an elite U.S. Marine Corps training course as being critical to the success of the mission.