Multnomah County plans to reach 'Low Risk' COVID-19 status before Memorial Day on May 28.Oregon health officials hope businesses will either enforce a mask policy or check customers' vaccine status. Dr. Dean Sidelinger said on Friday, May 14, that the state is still working on releasing guidance for businesses but added they either need to enforce mask wearing or "implement a plan that they are checking the vaccination status of those who come in." "We would anticipate that an establishment or business will have to have a system in place for asking about vaccines status and verifying that....