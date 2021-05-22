newsbreak-logo
Man dead in Fort Collins domestic shooting

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
 5 days ago
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is dead after a fight with the woman he lived with in Fort Collins escalated to a shooting.

The Fort Collins Police Services responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive.

Through their investigation, police learned the two got into an argument and physical violence occurred between them occurred overnight.

The woman involved allegedly shot the man and then called police to report what happened. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

The woman remained on the scene after calling police.

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators will determine if charges are appropriate.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Det. Laura Knudsen at (970) 416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit a tip online .

Information about domestic abuse resources in the community is available from Crossroads Safehouse .

Task force wants to end traffic stops

A task force to reimagine police has come up with 112 recommendations for ways Denver can improve its public safety. Five of the recommendations put forward by the task force call for a fundamental shift in the way traffic stops are handled.
Colorado lawmakers consider more police reforms

In the year since George Floyd’s murder, across the country and within the halls of the Colorado State Capitol, lawmakers have been looking for ways to add more accountability for law enforcement agencies. This session, Democrats are, once again, expanding on those reforms with House Bill 1250.