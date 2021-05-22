Man dead in Fort Collins domestic shooting

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man is dead after a fight with the woman he lived with in Fort Collins escalated to a shooting.

The Fort Collins Police Services responded to a shooting around 4:30 a.m. Friday in the 1600 block of Sagewood Drive.

Through their investigation, police learned the two got into an argument and physical violence occurred between them occurred overnight.

The woman involved allegedly shot the man and then called police to report what happened. The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Larimer County Coroner will identify the man and determine the cause and manner of death.

The woman remained on the scene after calling police.

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident. Investigators will determine if charges are appropriate.

Anyone with information, who has not already spoken to police, is asked to contact Det. Laura Knudsen at (970) 416-2771. People who wish to remain anonymous may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or submit a tip online .

Information about domestic abuse resources in the community is available from Crossroads Safehouse .