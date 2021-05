Last Friday, I listened to a significant zoom meeting. It was held in Tulelake with our Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors cooperatively meeting with Modoc County Supervisors and the Klamath County Commissioners. The goal of the meeting was to approve two letters: One to California and Oregon Congress officials and state legislators asking for financial help regarding the Klamath Project due to its tragic lack of irrigation water for 2021. The second was to U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. also asking for help.