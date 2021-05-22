newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chandler, AZ

East Valley Democratic State Legislators Ask the Chandler City Government to Adopt an Anti Discrimination Ordinance that Protects the LGBTQ Community

By David Gordon
blogforarizona.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEast Valley Democratic State Legislators Ask the Chandler City Government to Adopt an Anti Discrimination Ordinance that Protects the LGBTQ Community. With Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe having already adopted and instituted Anti Discrimination Ordinances to Protect the LGBTQ Community, the Democratic State Legislators from Legislative Districts 17 and 18 (Senator Sean Bowie and Representatives Mitzi Epstein, Jennifer Jermaine, and Jennifer Pawlik) have crafted and sent a letter to the Chandler City Government calling on them to do the same as the other neighboring cities.

blogforarizona.net
View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Society
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Society
City
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Scottsdale, AZ
Society
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
Chandler, AZ
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lgbtq Community#Protects#The Lgbtq Community#The City Government#Discrimination Ordinance#Legislative Districts#Protections#Chandler Boundaries#Calling#Employers#Cities#Senator Sean Bowie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Paypal
News Break
Society
News Break
Intel
News Break
Politics
Related
Arizona Statearizonadailyindependent.com

Yee Jumps Into Arizona Governor’s Race

On Monday, Arizona Treasurer, Kimberly Yee released a video announcing her campaign to be Arizona’s next Governor. The announcement was long expected by Valley politicos, although it came as a surprise to some who had expected her to stay put in a relatively safe Treasurer’s race. “I’m running for Governor...
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Proposed Phoenix City Budget Leaves 'Defund The Police' Advocates Disappointed

LAUREN GILGER: The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to take action on a new budget later this week. The largest chunk of the general fund — more than $786 million — is proposed for a department some say doesn’t deserve it. KJZZ’s Christina Estes joins me now to talk about calls to defund the police department. Good morning, Christina.
Phoenix, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Assisted living facility proposed for Phoenix

A new assisted living facility is being proposed for a vacant, undeveloped 5.1-acre site at the NWC of 10th Street and Baseline Road in Phoenix, near the Western Canal. Owner, Vermilion Acquisitions, LLC recently submitted conceptual plans to the City of Phoenix and is requesting to rezone the property from Single-Family Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District, to Multifamily Residence, Baseline Area Overlay District.
Arizona Stateknau.org

Kimberley Yee Announces GOP Bid For Arizona Governor

Yee announced her plans Monday with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. As treasurer, Yee oversees more than $20 billion in state investments. She was previously a legislator representing parts of the West Valley and an adviser to former Treasurer Dean Martin. Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is barred by term limits from seeking a third term.
Phoenix, AZkjzz.org

Q&AZ: How Often Does Phoenix Redraw Its Districts?

With the 2020 census results collected, states and cities are close to drawing new district boundaries. Through KJZZ's Q&AZ project, a listener asked: How often do Phoenix City Council districts get redistricted? Who draws the new lines?. Phoenix changes its district boundaries every 10 years, in line with the U.S....
Arizona StateWashington Post

Arizona is now ground zero in Republicans’ war on voting

UNDETERRED BY the backlash to Georgia’s new anti-voting law, Arizona Republicans have made their state ground zero in the party’s spurious efforts to question the 2020 election results and restrict voting. First, they insisted on running a chaotic “audit” of the 2020 vote in Maricopa County, the state’s most populous, without the expertise or the safeguards to do so credibly; that nightmare continues, and the results could seriously harm faith in U.S. elections. Then, Arizona Republicans imposed what they call “fixes” to state election law, including a new voting restriction that is pointless — if your goal is to make elections simple and fair.
Arizona StateFremont Tribune

Arizona Republicans fight back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Phoenix, AZyourvalley.net

New development brings affordable housing to Maryvale

A new multifamily housing and senior living community development is set to bring more affordable housing options to Maryvale. Adopted by the Phoenix City Council on April 7, the project on a 27-acre lot at the northeast corner of 79th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard is being developed by Dominium Inc. The lot was previously vacant and underused, according to the city.
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona's GOP state treasurer launches bid for governor

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee (R) on Monday launched her campaign for governor. Yee, the first Asian American woman elected to the Arizona legislature, held up her own family's story of finding success in America in a campaign video. "My family came here and opened a grocery store in the...
Maricopa County, AZAZFamily

Maricopa County fights back against election fraud claims

PHOENIX (AP) — Republicans in Arizona’s largest county are escalating their defense of their 2020 vote count, putting them increasingly at odds with former President Donald Trump and a sizeable chunk of their party that believes without evidence that something was amiss. Maricopa County’s top officials, almost all of them...
Arizona Statefox10phoenix.com

Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announces run for governor

PHOENIX - Arizona State Treasurer Kimberly Yee announced she is running for governor. Yee announced her plans with a video posted to social media. She introduces herself as the descendent of immigrants who opened a grocery store in the 1930s and praises former President Donald Trump’s border and economic policies. She pledges to tackle border security and oppose socialist policies, which she says have damaged California, where she lived for a time.
Maricopa County, AZkjzz.org

Maricopa County Supervisors To Hold Meeting To 'Refute Lies'

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors will be holding a public meeting May 17. Its purpose, according to Chairman Jack Sellers, will be to “refute lies, and lay out facts” about issues brought up by Senate President Karen Fann related to the ongoing audit of last year’s election. Fann, meanwhile,...
Arizona StateStamford Advocate

Arizona finds 468 new COVID-19 cases but no new deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is reporting 468 new confirmed COVID-19 cases but no new deaths. The state dashboard posted the latest virus related data Monday, bringing its pandemic-wide totals to 873,446 and 17,466 deaths. The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 deviated little from the last few days at 594....
Arizona StateDerrick

Arizona mom denies killing 2 children with meat cleaver

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused in the grisly slayings of her two children with a meat cleaver made her first court appearance Monday, where she denied harming them. “I did not kill anybody,” Yui Inoue, 40, said through a Japanese interpreter before a Maricopa County Superior Court commissioner in Phoenix told her not to talk about the case except with an attorney.