East Valley Democratic State Legislators Ask the Chandler City Government to Adopt an Anti Discrimination Ordinance that Protects the LGBTQ Community
East Valley Democratic State Legislators Ask the Chandler City Government to Adopt an Anti Discrimination Ordinance that Protects the LGBTQ Community. With Mesa, Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe having already adopted and instituted Anti Discrimination Ordinances to Protect the LGBTQ Community, the Democratic State Legislators from Legislative Districts 17 and 18 (Senator Sean Bowie and Representatives Mitzi Epstein, Jennifer Jermaine, and Jennifer Pawlik) have crafted and sent a letter to the Chandler City Government calling on them to do the same as the other neighboring cities.blogforarizona.net