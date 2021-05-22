Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda for 5/24/21 meeting

The Illinois Department of Transportation will spend almost $14 million over the next five years toward construction of the Mississippi River bridge and approach work along Route 146 to the bridge; the money is part of more than $151 million the state will spend over the next five years for road improvements in the state's 13 southernmost counties; about $9.7 million will be spent on the bridge and $4 million on approach work along Route 146 from east of East Cape Girardeau to the bridge; the four-lane bridge just south of the existing bridge at Cape Girardeau is expected to cost about $78 million, with 80% of the funding to be provided by the federal government.