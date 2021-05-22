Youswim's SS21 Swimsuits Double As Loungewear

We thought we had a crop of romantic summer dresses all lined up, but then H&M dropped the news about its collaboration with Brock Collection, and we quickly realized we have more to shop. Los Angeles-based label Brock Collection was founded in 2014 by Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock, who met at New York City's Parsons School of Design. The duo have quickly become known for a sophisticated vintage aesthetic and soft-tone, romantic florals, which they bring to a more affordable price point for this H&M range that retails at $13-$50 and is sourced from fully sustainable fabrics including organic linen, organic cotton, recycled cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel lyocell.