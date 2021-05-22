Youswim's SS21 Swimsuits Double As Loungewear
Keeping the “new normal” lifestyle in mind, swimwear brand Youswim has launched its Spring/Summer 2021 collection that doubles as loungewear. “We always knew your Youswim could adapt to fit your changing body, but in the last year, our community has shown us that it can also adapt to fit your changing life,” the label’s co-founder Elise Wallbank comments on the latest range. “One thing we’ve learned from the pandemic is that swimwear is no longer just for the water.”hypebae.com