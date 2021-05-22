Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Elko County, Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-21 22:47:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Northern Elko County; Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range; South Central Elko County; Southwest Elko County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL ELKO COUNTY UNTIL 1115 PM PDT At 1046 PM PDT, the public reported a strong thunderstorm over Wells, moving east at 15 mph. Pea to dime sized hail will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include I-80 from Deeth to Wells.alerts.weather.gov