LSCO awards scholarships at first ever Career and Technical Education Signing Day

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 5 days ago

Lamar State College Orange held its first-ever Career and Technical Education (CTE) Signing Day last night, awarding twenty-two students technical scholarships sponsored by local industry and foundation partners. The event, patterned after a high school student “signing” their intent to play college sports, featured technical program scholarship awards from Chevron...

