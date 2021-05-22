Art Quest @ Home is back

If there’s one thing that’s sure to lift the spirits, and the ambience of a room, it’s an artwork. Inexpensive prints are an accessible way to add a dash of colour to a room, but so too are original artworks, the kind that you won’t see all over Instagram in other people’s homes. And they don’t have to cost a fortune: original works can start from as little as £50 or so, a similar price to a print. Today’s lockdown inspired art collector is looking not necessarily for investment pieces, but for a special and unique artwork that is not only beautiful to look at, but comes with a story behind it that will add meaning and depth to the room in which it hangs.