Visual Art

Art Quest @ Home is back

By Dawn Burleigh
Orange Leader
 5 days ago

Popular summer camp kits from the Stark Museum of Art will offer young artists the opportunity to create several works of art from the comfort and safety of their own home. Each kit provides all of the art supplies, inspiration, and directions needed. Kits are individually designed for students entering grades 1st – 2nd, 3rd – 4th, and 5th – 6th grades and are free of charge. Limited kits are available and reserved on a first come, first serve basis. Register online at starkmuseum.org now.

