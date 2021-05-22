Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

newsbreak-logo
By TERESA M. WALKER AP Sports Writer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene made his first playoff game in Nashville with the Predators a moment to remember. He scored his first goal of the series at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 to cut their series deficit to 2-1.

