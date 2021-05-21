newsbreak-logo
Elementary students become police officers for a day

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenry, Curtis and Lydia, three students at Alcoa Elementary School in Tennessee, had the special opportunity to feel what it’s like to be a police officer for a day. The lucky children joined Officer Tate from the Alcoa Police Department for a ride in his police cruiser. The “Ride Along” experience was offered as part of Alcoa Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization’s annual spring silent auction, which was held virtually this year.

