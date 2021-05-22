newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tatis, Paddack, Padres overwhelm COVID-impacted Mariners

By Jeff Sanders
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBefore following Jerry DiPoto from a job in the Angels’ front office for the top field job in Seattle, Scott Servais spent a large chunk of his early post-playing days as the Rangers’ senior director of player development. A pupil of his who eventually followed a similar path from a suit-and-tie gig to the top step of a big-league dugout stood before the Mariners’ 53-year-old manager just behind home plate on Friday afternoon at Petco Park, some four hours before the first pitch.

www.sandiegouniontribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Jayce Tingler
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Jerry Dipoto
Person
Jorge Mateo
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Wil Myers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Padres#Covid#Rangers#Dodgers#Angels#Coors Field#Giants#Back Chris Paddack#Homers#Tough At Bats#Seattle#The Game#Back To Back Games#Home Plate#Petco Park
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
MLBlindyssports.com

Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers test positive for COVID-19

The San Diego Padres placed shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and right fielder Wil Myers on the injured list Tuesday after they tested positive for COVID-19. Neither player had any coronavirus symptoms, according to Padres manager Jayce Tingler. The move to sideline Tatis came before the Padres beat the Colorado Rockies...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Chris Paddack: Pitches well in four-inning start

Paddack did not factor in the decision against St. Louis on Saturday. He hurled four innings, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out two. The right-hander was effective in the outing, but a high pitch count prevented him from picking up his second win. Paddack's only allowed run of the game came as the result of a Yadier Molina home run in the fourth inning, and he did not allow any additional extra-base hits. He is tentatively slated to next take the mound at home against Seattle next week.
MLBspotoncolorado.com

Tatis homers, 4-for-4 in return, Padres beat Rockies 3-0

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr., left, celebrates with teammate center fielder Trent Grisham after the Padres defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 in a baseball game Wednesday, May 19, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull) SAN DIEGO | Fernando Tatis Jr.'s return... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Fernando Tatis Jr. – the San Diego Padres future designated hitter

The universal designated hitter is coming, whether we like it or not. The days of watching pitchers drop down sacrifice bunts and flail away in the batter’s box are nearing the end. For National League teams, this will change their roster construction, and may provide chances to players who would have been otherwise buried on the bench or in the minors.
MLBCitrus County Chronicle

Tatis, Hosmer clear COVID-19 protocols, return to Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. and first baseman Eric Hosmer of the San Diego Padres were activated from the injured list after passing COVID-19 protocols prior to Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Tatis tested positive prior to a game at Colorado on May 11 and...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Moves to bench in Tatis' return

Kim is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies. With Fernando Tatis (illness) returning to the lineup Wednesday after spending the past week and a half on the COVID-19 injured list, Kim's run of regular playing time at shortstop looks to be over. The rookie had started in each of the Padres' last eight games, going 6-for-28 with a home run, two stolen bases, five RBI and two runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Returns in electric fashion

Tatis went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, two doubles, a stolen base and an additional RBI during Wednesday's 3-0 win versus Colorado. The 22-year-old returned from the COVID-19 injured list Wednesday and didn't miss a beat despite not seeing game action since May 9. He opened the scoring with a 415-foot blast to right field during the fourth inning and brought home another run with an RBI double in the eighth. Tatis has a .270/.339/.620 slash line with 10 home runs, five doubles, eight stolen bases, 16 RBI and 24 runs through 27 games in 2021.
MLBBirmingham Star

Chris Paddack, Padres look to stay hot in series vs. Mariners

Is May 21 too soon to be watching the scoreboard in a full, 162-game baseball season?. Because the San Diego Padres might also be taking a peek at what is happening up the coast this weekend as they host the Seattle Mariners. The Padres have already played 16 games against...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Padres get Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer off COVID-19 IL

The San Diego Padres reinstated Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer from the COVID-19 injury list on Wednesday, and both were in the lineup for their afternoon home game against the Colorado Rockies. Shortstop Tatis was scheduled to bat cleanup with first baseman Hosmer fifth. In corresponding moves, the Padres...
MLBgaslampball.com

Tatis, Padres notch second-straight sweep with 3-0 blanking of Rockies

Fernando Tatis Jr. returned to the field in spectacular fashion on Wednesday afternoon by going a perfect four-for-four at the plate, including a 415-foot homer in the fourth inning to kickstart the scoring on the day for San Diego. Joe Musgrove also struckout a whopping 11 batters in another masterful, two-hit performance to help the Padres clinch their second-straight sweep of the season with a 3-0 victory over the Rockies.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Padres notes: Tatis, Hosmer could return as soon as Wednesday

The first wave of reinforcements rejoined the Padres on Monday night. Fernando Tatis Jr. and Eric Hosmer could return to the lineup as soon as Wednesday. At least that was the hope as manager Jayce Tingler spoke with reporters Tuesday afternoon. "We're hoping that's the case," Tingler said. "We're still...
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Fernando Tatis: Clubs 50th homer of career

Tatis went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a walk, an additional RBI, an additional run and a stolen base in Friday's 16-1 blowout win over the Mariners. The superstar shortstop flashed his considerable all-around skills in the victory, swiping a bag in the first inning and belting a three-run shot to right field in the second. The long ball was the 50th of Tatis' young career, making him the fastest player in franchise history to accomplish the feat, per Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune. Tatis has rebounded from a slow start to the campaign and is now slashing .279/.350/.644 with 11 homers, 20 RBI and nine stolen bases on the season.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Fernando Tatis Jr. powers Padres past Rockies in return

Joe Musgrove allowed two hits over seven shutout innings, while Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth hit home runs Wednesday afternoon as the San Diego Padres defeated the visiting Colorado Rockies 3-0 to complete a three-game sweep. Tatis was 4-for-4 and homered in the fourth inning off Rockies starter Chi...
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres Daily: Crazy times; Tingler’s approach; Paddack’s redemption

How about we just stop trying to figure out baseball?. Let’s definitely stop thinking we have any idea what is going to happen on a given night or over a given period of time. I was fooled. You were fooled. Let’s just admit it and enjoy the ride. The Padres...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Chris Flexen: Lit up by Padres

Flexen (4-2) took the loss against San Diego on Friday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out one across 1.2 innings. Flexen entered the contest with a respectable 3.46 ERA on the campaign and departed with that number having ballooned to 5.09. The Padres posted four runs against him in the first inning and another four in the second, forcing Flexen out of the contest after he retired only five batters. The right-hander gave up a pair of homers in the start after having yielded only three long balls through his first 39 innings of the season. He'll try to regain his footing in his next start, which is tentatively lined up to come at Oakland on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Chris Paddack: Cruises to easy win

Paddack (2-3) earned the win over Seattle on Friday, hurling six innings and allowing one run on three hits and two walks while striking out six. Paddack gave up a run in the first inning, but the San Diego offense handed him eight runs by the end of the second frame, allowing the right-hander to cruise through the remainder of his start. He finished having thrown a season-high six innings and has now yielded only two earned runs over his past three outings covering 13 frames. He'll look to build more momentum in his next appearance, which is currently slated to come at Milwaukee on Wednesday.
MLBsandiegouniontribune.com

Padres pregame: Hosmer, Tatis return as Padres go for sweep of Rockies

Padres get two members of their core back; Marcano, Andreoli sent down. The Padres are almost back to full strength as they go for their second consecutive series sweep. Eric Hosmer and Fernando Tatis Jr. return from the injured list and are in the lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Tatis...
MLBPosted by
Audacy

Padres beat Mariners 6-4

The Padres beat the Mariners 6-4 on Saturday night thanks to a bases loaded single from Eric Hosmer where all three runners scored thanks to errors. Afterwards, Jayce Tingler and Ryan Weathers discussed the big win.