newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Padres Run Winning Streak to 7 With Another Blowout

By Derek Togerson
NBC San Diego
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Padres and Mariners started their weekend series at Petco Park on Friday night going in completely opposite directions. San Diego was riding a 6-game winning streak and just got most of their starters back from the COVID-19 injured list. Seattle had lost eight of their last 11, were no-hit twice in the last two weeks, and on Friday afternoon the Mariners had to put four members of their bullpen on the COVID-19 injured list.

www.nbcsandiego.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyle Seager
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Eric Hosmer
Person
Tommy Pham
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Justus Sheffield
Person
Ryan Weathers
Person
Jake Cronenworth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dodgers#He Got Game#Home Game#Mariners#Home Field#Major League Baseball#Giants#Nbc 7 San Diego#Friar Faithful#Friars#Streak#The Game#Lead#Seattle#San Francisco#1 Run Ball#Home Jurickson Profar#Petco Park#Los Angeles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBkmaland.com

MLB (5/16): White Sox edge Royals, Padres down Cardinals

(KMAland) -- The Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals were both losers in Major League Baseball action on Sunday. Royals (18-22): The Royals lost to the White Sox 4-3. Andrew Benintendi had two hits. Salvador Perez and Whit Merrifield had one RBI each. Brady Singer tossed 6 1/3 innings, striking out seven, walking two and allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
MLBAlliance Review

Shane Bieber searching for slider, 2020 self: Walk-Off Thoughts

Here are three Walk-Off Thoughts after a 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners dropped Cleveland's record to 21-17. Series finale vs. Seattle:Shane Bieber's strikeout streak ends. Shane Bieber effectively set the baseball world on fire in 2020, blazing a course to what was one of the better 60-game stretches on a mound in recent memory and unanimously winning the American League Cy Young award. But for for the first time in a long time, Cleveland's ace is having to grind through a stretch of starts without his ace stuff.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Mark Melancon: Converts another save

Melancon shut down a 5-4 win over St. Louis to pick up his 13th save, allowing a home run with one strikeout in the process. Melancon surrendered a two-out home run to Nolan Arenado that brought the Cardinals to within one run but was able to induce a Yadier Molina groundout to end the game. Melancon's league-leading 1 saves make him one of the best relief options in the game.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Anthony Misiewicz: Up to eight holds

Misiewicz recorded his eighth hold in a win over Cleveland on Sunday, allowing two hits and a walk over one inning. Misiewicz continues to try to rediscover the stride he'd hit in April, when he wasn't scored upon across 9.1 innings over 11 appearances and recorded two wins and four holds. May hasn't anywhere near as kind -- he's taken two losses, blown two save chances and given up seven earned runs across three of his appearances -- but the southpaw has at least doubled up his holds tally and has now produced scoreless efforts in two of his last three trips to the mound.
MLBLookout Landing

The Mariners cannot trade Mitch Haniger

Inevitably, if you’ve paid any attention to the Seattle Mariners and emotionally invested in this rebuild over the last three years, trade chatter is nightly pillow talk. Nothing gets Mariners fans more hot and bothered than a steamy prospect package. Several times over the past 20 years, the Mariners have...
MLBCBS Sports

Indians' Shane Bieber: Takes loss to Mariners Sunday

Bieber (4-3) allowed three earned runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven across 4.2 innings, taking the loss to the Mariners on Sunday. Bieber had an uncharacteristic start, taking 103 pitches to get through just 4.2 innings. It was his shortest start of the season. The 26-year-old has only one start this season in which he didn't allow any runs. However, he hasn't allowed more than three runs in any of his appearances. He has a 3.17 ERA and 1.22 WHIP, and leads all of baseball in innings pitched (59.2), strikeouts (92) and second in K/9 with 13.88.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Kendall Graveman: Notches fifth save

Graveman pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit while striking out one to earn the save over Cleveland on Sunday. Graveman allowed a two-out single before retiring the final batter of the game. He kept the one-run lead intact to remain a perfect five-for five in save opportunities. The 30-year-old has done more than enough to earn the closer role, not allowing a run yet this season in 16.2 innings. He has a WHIP of just 0.52 and 17 strikeouts to go along with his five saves and four holds.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Ha-Seong Kim: Collects two walks, stolen base

Kim went 0-for-2 with a pair of walks, an RBI and a stolen base Sunday in a victory over the Cardinals. Kim wasn't able to notch any hits in the contest, but he still made a contribution on the scorecard. He drew a based-loaded walk in the fourth inning to bring home a run and added a stolen base after another walk in the eighth. The 25-year-old has three steals on the campaign but has struggled to a .190/.247/.286 slash line.
MLBFrankfort Times

Mariners snap Bieber's strikeout streak, beat Indians 3-2

SEATTLE (AP) — Mitch Haniger hit two doubles and the Seattle Mariners snapped Shane Bieber’s record strikeout streak, beating the Cleveland Indians and their ace 3-2 on Sunday. Bieber (4-3) had fanned at least eight in 20 straight games, but the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner fell short with...
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Paul Sewald: Earns win in season debut

Sewald (1-0) pitched two scoreless innings on two hits and one walk while striking out four to earn the win Sunday over Cleveland. Sewald made his season debut with the Mariners Sunday after being called up last Thursday. He got the job done, earning the win after pitching a scoreless fourth and fifth inning in the Mariners' bullpen game. Seattle is dealing with injuries to multiple pitchers and his time in the big leagues may be short once they are able to return. The 31-year-old has pitched just 27.2 innings in MLB over the last three seasons.
MLBCBS Sports

Mariners' Mitch Haniger: Doubles and walks twice Sunday

Haniger went 2-for-2 with two doubles, two runs and two walks in the 3-2 win over Cleveland on Sunday. Haniger got to Shane Bieber Sunday, doubling off him twice in the game. The outfielder is having a fantastic start to the 2021 season, slashing .268/.320/.575 in 169 plate appearances. The 30-year-old has a co-leading 12 home runs in all of baseball, as well as 30 runs and 30 RBI. He is a great bounceback candidate this year after missing much of 2019 and all of 2020 with multiple injuries.
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 5/17/2021

San Francisco Giants vs. Cincinnati Reds MLB Pick Prediction 5/17/2021. Giants at Reds—MLB pick is San Francisco Giants and Cincinnati Reds to play over the total of eight runs. Starting for San Francisco will be Logan Webb. In his four starts away from his pitcher friendly home stadium in San Francisco, the righthander has allowed 16 earned runs with nine walks over 19 innings. Reds put up seven runs a game in their home stadium. Sonny Gray starts for the Reds. The righthander is in five starts has an ERA of 3.55 and WHIP of 1.46. He is backed by a Reds bullpen that has an ERA over five and averages four innings per game. Giants bullpen ERA away from their pitchers park at home is over five. Play San Francisco and Cincinnati over eight runs.
MLBFrankfort Times

Fill-ins come up big in Padres' 5-3 win over Cardinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Rookie Ivan Castillo had a pinch RBI single for his first big league hit to cap a go-ahead, four-run rally in the fourth inning and the San Diego Padres, bolstered by minor leaguers during a COVID-19 outbreak, beat the NL Central-leading St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.
MLBCBS Sports

Padres' Keone Kela: Will seek second opinion

Kela will travel to Texas on Monday to receive a second opinion on his injured right arm, the Associated Press reports. Kela went on the 10-day injured list May 8 due to what was deemed a strained right forearm. He doesn't appear to be anywhere close to making a return, and the decision to seek a second opinion on the injury makes for an ominous outlook. Manager Jayce Tingler stated Sunday that the team will provide an update on Kela following the results of the second opinion, per 97.3 The Fan.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Streaking Cardinals visit shorthanded Padres

The St. Louis Cardinals arrive in San Diego on Friday riding a wave that has carried them to the top of the National League Central. The Padres, meanwhile, return home from a 3-3 road trip treading water with five players -- including starters Fernando Tatis Jr., Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers and Jurickson Profar -- on the medical injured list with COVID-19-related issues.
MLBchatsports.com

Mariners engage in game of nominative determinism on bullpen day, win

“Bullpen Day” vs. “Reigning AL Cy Young winner” does not sound like a recipe for success, or for a fun day at the ballpark, period. Yet somehow this scrappy band of Mariners marshaled their forces, rowed their little hearts out, and defeated the multi-headed monster of the Cleveland lineup led by the white whale of Shane Bieber—the kind of frontline pitching ace the Mariners of recent vintage seem always to be getting steamrollered by, yet rarely sending to the mound themselves.
MLBgaslampball.com

Padres Game Thread 5/16/21: Cardinals @ Padres

The Padres secured the series victory last night with a massive 13-3 victory over the Cards and will look to complete the sweep this evening. Start time is 4:00 p.m.. Ryan Weathers (2-1, 0.81 ERA) will be facing Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 2.74 ERA). Starting Lineup. Similar lineup as last...
MLBnumberfire.com

Mariners' Tom Murphy behind bag Monday

Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy will start in Monday night's series opener against right-hander Casey Mize and the Detroit Tigers. Murphy will catch Yusei Kikuchi and hit seventh. Luis Torrens started at catcher last game. numberFire’s models project Murphy for 10.8 FanDuel points and he has a $2,400 salary on...
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first MLB hit for a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Coming into the series...