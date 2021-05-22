Padres Run Winning Streak to 7 With Another Blowout
The Padres and Mariners started their weekend series at Petco Park on Friday night going in completely opposite directions. San Diego was riding a 6-game winning streak and just got most of their starters back from the COVID-19 injured list. Seattle had lost eight of their last 11, were no-hit twice in the last two weeks, and on Friday afternoon the Mariners had to put four members of their bullpen on the COVID-19 injured list.www.nbcsandiego.com