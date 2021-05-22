newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Matt Duchene scores in 2 OT, Predators beat Hurricanes 5-4

By AP Wire
Times Leader
 5 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene made his first playoff game in Nashville with the Predators a moment to remember. He scored his first goal of the series at 14:54 of the second overtime and the Predators beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-4 to cut their series deficit to 2-1. “It...

www.timesleader.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Johansen
Person
Shea Weber
Person
Ryan Ellis
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Alex Nedeljkovic
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mikael Granlund
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Sebastian Aho
Person
Vincent Trocheck
IN THIS ARTICLE
#He Got Game#Go Game#Playoff Games#Home Games#Ap#Predators Defensemen#Luck#Coach John Hynes#Nashville#Nashville
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NHL Teams
Carolina Hurricanes
News Break
NHL
News Break
Sports
News Break
Hockey
Related
NHLYardbarker

Predators: 3 Key Concerns Still Remaining

Have you ever wondered, “what makes something go viral?” What is it about, say, a guy chugging juice while skateboarding with Fleetwood Mac playing over the top that makes people describe the video as “encapsulating a mood,” leading millions of viewers to flock to it? Is there something calculated in the decision when creating content, or is it just plain luck and coincidence? Well, the likelihood is probably the latter.
NHLYardbarker

Predators Are Getting More From Duchene Than Scoresheet Shows

After a disappointing first-round exit to the Dallas Stars in the 2019 Stanley Cup playoffs, the Nashville Predators needed a boost in offensive firepower. Their forwards produced a measly nine goals in six games, with Rocco Grimaldi accounting for a third of them. Players like Filip Forsberg and Craig Smith were held off the scoresheet, for the most part, notching an abysmal three points combined, which consisted of two goals, including an overtime winner from Smith. Viktor Arvidsson was nowhere to be found on the scoresheet and was invisible for a large portion of the series. Pekka Rinne’s outstanding performances were the only reason the team made it to double overtime in game six, let alone that far in the series.
NHLchatsports.com

They said it: Teravainen, Geekie, Brind’Amour post morning skate

The Hurricanes will face off with the Detroit Red Wings Thursday night to kick off a five-game homestand as they look to keep working on locking up first place in the Central Division. They’ll get a reinforcement to do so, as Brady Skjei will make his return after missing four...
NHLFOX Sports

Nashville hosts Dallas after Ellis' 2-goal game

LINE: Predators -110, Stars -110 BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars visit Nashville after Ryan Ellis scored two goals in the Predators' 7-4 loss to the Panthers. The Predators are 27-22-2 against division opponents. Nashville averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mathieu Olivier leads the team serving 68 total minutes.
NHLchatsports.com

Rod Brind’Amour playing hardball with the Hurricanes because the Kraken could be a back up plan

Could Rod Brind’Amour be the first coach of the Seattle Kraken? It certainly is a question worth discussing. Rod Brind’Amour was an excellent hockey player. He was one of the more heady players on the ice and could beat you not only with his skill and power, but his smarts. A lot of that has helped him become one of the best young coaches in the NHL, and probably a highly sought after commodity if he and the Canes can’t work out an extension.
NHLcarycitizen.news

Canes Snatch 3 of 4 Points in Dallas

Cary, NC — For the first time since moving to Raleigh, the Carolina Hurricanes will be in the playoffs for the third consecutive year after stealing a point in a 4-3 overtime loss against last season’s Stanley Cup runner-up, Dallas Stars. Game 1: Canes Lose In OT, 4-3, But Clinch...
NHLchatsports.com

They Said It: Brind’Amour, Hamilton, Nedeljkovic, and Slavin on overtime win

Thanks to the heroics of Alex Nedeljkovic (game-winning stretch pass) Dougie Hamilton (game-winning goal), Jaccob Slavin and others, the Hurricanes came up with a big 2-1 overtime win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday to extend their point streak to 10 games. Nedeljkovic, Hamilton, Slavin and Rod Brind’Amour spoke to...
NHLcanescountry.com

They said it: Aho, Teravainen, Skjei, Brind’Amour on win over Red Wings

The Hurricanes extended their point streak to nine games with a win over Detroit Thursday night. Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and an assist for his 300th career point, Brady Skjei scored and Sebastian Aho had two assists. Skjei, Aho, Teravainen and Rod Brind’Amour spoke to the media after the...
NHLWRAL

Panthers rally past Predators 7-4, clinch playoff spot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A wild third-period comeback sent the Panthers back to the playoffs. Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals and three assists, and Florida rallied for a 7-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night to clinch a playoff berth. Aleksander Barkov scored twice and had an assist for...
NHLcanescountry.com

He said it: Rod Brind’Amour on tonight’s game

The Hurricanes will look to continue their hot streak with the second half of their final back-to-back of the season Tuesday night. After a 5-2 win Monday, they’ll look to do it again against the Chicago Blackhawks, extend their winning streak to five games and their point streak to 12 games.
NHLheraldsun.com

Teravainen stars as Hurricanes open homestand with 3-1 win over Red Wings

On paper, it has been hard to figure. On the ice, not so much. The Carolina Hurricanes have set up shop near the top of the Central Division much of the season while the Detroit Red Wings have had injuries and struggled. But the Wings had given the Canes as much trouble, and losses, as any team in the division.
NHLNHL

Smashville Scope: April 29 - May 4

--- The Predators knew the 2020-21 season would be unlike any they'd ever seen. A 56-game slate that was hardly guaranteed to be completed in the midst of a global pandemic was chocked full of protocols for players, coaches, trainers and other team personnel to follow in the hopes of completing the regular season in the first half of the month of May.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Latest On Rod Brind’Amour

The Carolina Hurricanes have the most points in the entire NHL and look poised for another long playoff run. Their coach happens to be a franchise icon that served as captain during the organization’s only Stanley Cup championship in 2006. What seems like the easiest extension in history has been expected for some time with head coach Rod Brind’Amour, who is only under contract through the end of the 2021-22 season. But the deal still hasn’t been signed, and Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet shed some light on exactly why:
NHLCBS Sports

Predators' Ryan Ellis: Adds another two-pointer

Ellis crafted two assists Monday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets. Ellis has three multi-point outings over the last five games, providing an ideal curtain call for fantasy managers vying for a spot in the playoffs. The do-it-all defender started slowly this season and then had to undergo surgery for an upper-body injury, but he should continue to be a useful commodity for the three games remaining on Nashville's regular-season schedule.
NHLontheforecheck.com

Nashville Predators 1, Dallas Stars 0 (OT): Saros perfect, Haula scores in brutal win

The Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars, fighting desperately for the fourth playoff spot in the Central Division, faced each other with only four and five games, respectively, left in the season for them after this one. For both teams, multiple models showed this game had the chance to mean more than a forty-point swing in their chances of making the playoffs: 20+% likelier to make with a regulation win, 20+% likelier to miss with a regulation loss. In short: a big deal.
NHLprohockeyrumors.com

Coaching Notes: Tocchet, Green, Brind’Amour

It seems that Rick Tocchet’s days as the head coach of the Arizona Coyotes could be numbered. TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that there is growing speculation that Tocchet and the ’Yotes will part ways this off-season. Tocchet’s contract expires at the end of the season and Dreger does not believe that it will be extended. If not for the NHL’s expanded playoff structure last season, Tocchet would have failed to make the playoffs in each of his four seasons as the bench boss in Arizona. The team was statistically eliminated from contention this season with last night’s loss to the Los Angeles Kings, marking the end of what at one time looked like a promising playoff push. However, this is the third consecutive season that the ’Yotes have remained in the playoff picture until the very end of the season. Last year, it earned them a play-in series berth which the team turned into an upset win over the Nashville Predators and a first-round match-up with the Colorado Avalanche. Considering that Tocchet took over a team that finished last in the Pacific Division in his first season, three years of fringe contention and a play-in series win is far from failure for the veteran coach. Dreger does not definitively state that the separation is a unilateral decision by Arizona and it could be that this is an amicable breakup coming between Tocchet and the team. A highly-regarded assistant with the Pittsburgh Penguins before joining the Coyotes, Tocchet should have no problem finding a job this summer and it could be that both sides equally want a fresh start.