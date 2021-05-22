CareFlight called after vehicle speeds into dump truck on I-70 in Springfield

CLARK COUNTY — EastboundareFlight was called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 in Springfield Saturday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol tells us that crews responded to the crash around 12:49 a.m. at the 44-mile marker on I-70 Saturday.

>>Semi driver in critical condition after crash on I-70 in Clark County

Highway Patrol says, Jonathan Alston, 36-year-old from Dayton, had rear-ended a dump truck after traveling at high speed.

Alston’s condition is unknown at this time. The dump truck driver was not hurt in the crash.

Police say excessive speed and driver inattention are contributing factors to the crash.

I-70 was closed for around 45 minutes while CareFlight was on the scene.

This is the second major crash in the past two days that involved construction equipment being rear-ended on I-70.

In a press release from Highway Patrol they wrote, “troopers would like to remind everyone to follow the speed limit, wear a seatbelt, and focus on the road ahead of you.”

We will update this story once we learn more about the crash.