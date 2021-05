Hit-and-Run Driver on El Camino Avenue Involved in Pedestrian Fatality. A pedestrian fatality occurred in Sacramento on May 15 after the walker was hit by a hit-and-run driver. The report by the Sacramento Police Department stated that officers were sent to investigate a report of an accident at El Camino Avenue and Clay Street at about 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a woman lying in the road who had suffered critical injuries.