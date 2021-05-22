Kamaru Usman takes aim at 'loudmouth' Conor McGregor as UFC welterweight champion insists Irishman is 'just a regular fighter'... before vowing to 'discipline' YouTube boxer Jake Paul and give him 'a harsh punishment' after bust-up with Daniel Cormier

Kamaru Usman has upped the ante in his war of words with 'loudmouth' Conor McGregor, insisting that the former UFC double champion 'is just a regular fighter'.

Usman, 34, and McGregor, 32, have exchanged barbs on social media in recent weeks with the Irishman teasing a tilt at the welterweight king's 170-pound title after avenging his Fight Island defeat to Dustin Poirier.

The Notorious has been left aggrieved by Usman 'copying' his one-liners and his fighting style in his sensational win over Jorge Masvidal last month, threatening to 'smack' the Nigerian Nightmare.

Kamaru Usman has labelled 'loudmouth' Conor McGregor 'just a regular fighter' in an interview

McGregor and Usman have exchanged barbs on Twitter in recent weeks over a 'copying' saga

Usman responded to McGregor's comments by claiming that he would inflict a 'savage beating' upon the fan-favourite if they ever met in the octagon, and now the 34-year-old has labelled the Irishman a 'loudmouth'.

'Loudmouth,' Usman said when asked for his thoughts on McGregor by ESPN. 'He does more talking now than he does fighting. If he wants to fight me he knows where to find me, we can make that fight happen.

'Right now, he's more of a loudmouth. He is a guy that can compete but he is not the champion, Conor McGregor, he's not the double champion. He is not that guy anymore.'

Usman added that McGregor is living off past memories in which he scaled to the summit of the UFC by winning the featherweight and lightweight titles simultaneously. Now, Usman insists, McGregor is 'a regular fighter'.

'He is just a guy that is in the UFC... if he wasn't Conor and hasn't done the things that he has done he would be just a regular fighter,' Usman added.

'He is just a regular fighter with a lot of money, a lot of hype and a lot of recognition.'

'The old Conor, the hungry Conor, that was the fighter that fighters respected. Now, not that we don't respect him at all - he is a UFC fighter - but he is just a regular fighter.'

Usman also took aim at YouTube boxer Jake Paul, who has upset a whole host of personalities from the worlds of MMA and boxing since beginning his career in the ring.

Floyd Mayweather vowed to 'kill' the 24-year-old after he stole his cap at a press conference this month, while Paul was seen in a heated exchange with UFC legend Daniel Cormier at Usman's fight with Masvidal.

And Usman says he wants to 'discipline' the YouTuber and send out a 'harsh punishment' for the bust-up with 'close friend' Cormier.

'I don't necessarily care for the fight, but when you see... there is a lot of work I have put into my sport to get into the position I am in and then you see these guys saying "I want to challenge this guy, this guy" it is disrespectful,' he said of Paul.

'I want to go out and send him a clear message and harsh punishment. I think the cheque would have to have eight zeros in it!

'I didn't pay attention before, he was just a regular guy running his mouth but once he made the comments he made about DC, DC is not just one of the most respected guys in the sport he is also a good, close friend. Once I saw those comments that when I took notice.

'If I am in a position to give these guys a lesson then absolutely. Because they are about my weight, if they ever wanted to fight I would be the guy they would have to fight. his brother is fighting Floyd but that fight doesn't make sense because Floyd is giving up almost 50 pounds to these guys.

'I am their weight, I am the guy for them to pick on, I am the guy to discipline these guys and if it makes sense then of course we will do it, but it will need a lot of zeros.'