Lottery

Mega Millions results LIVE: Winning numbers for Friday, May 21 – $515million jackpot

By David Boroff
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago

THE US Mega Millions lottery results are in and it's time to find out if anyone has won a life-changing amount of money.

Someone may have won $310million during tonight’s drawing on May 21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SxCQU_0a7kuIXV00
The Mega Millions drawing takes place every Tuesday and Friday Credit: Getty Images - Getty

Tonight's winning numbers are 06, 09, 17, 18, 48, 08 on the gold Mega ball.

All players must match all five white balls and the gold Mega ball in order to win the jackpot.

There is no guarantee that a jackpot will be awarded for every drawing.

Other smaller cash prizes are also included.

Mega Millions tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, and the US Virgin Islands.

A world record jackpot of $1.537billion was hit in October of 2018 by one ticket sold in South Carolina.

The odds of winning the Mega jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

The popular game launched in 1996.

Follow the latest Mega Millions updates on Twitter.

New York City, NY
JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS Our journalists are expected to work to The Editors' Code of Practice, the industry benchmark for good journalism in the UK, and that Code enforced by the Independent Press Standards Organisation. All but one of Britain's main newspapers are signed up to the Editors' Code and agree to abide by its judgments, which includes the publication of adjudications, corrections and clarifications where our reporting falls short of the high standards expected. Where readers have complaints or concerns about our reporting, The Sun has a robust procedure in place to ensure those complaints are taken seriously and dealt with with all deliberate speed. If you believe a story we have published is inaccurate, you can email editorialcomplaints@the-sun.co.uk or write to the Editorial Complaints Department at The Sun, 1 London Bridge Street, London, SE1 9GF.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
