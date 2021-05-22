Beach Hazards Statement issued for Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-22 14:13:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-23 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions or stay near occupied lifeguard towers. Stay off rock jetties as they can be deadly in such conditions when waves break over them. Target Area: Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands; Los Angeles County Coast including Downtown Los Angeles; Ventura County Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents and breaking waves due to elevated surf of 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...South and southwest facing beaches of the Ventura County Coast, the Los Angeles County Coast, and Catalina and Santa Barbara Islands. * WHEN...Through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...There is an increased risk of drowning. There will be dangerous rip currents that can pull swimmers and surfers out to sea. Large breaking waves can cause injury, wash people off beaches and rocks, and capsize small boats near shore.