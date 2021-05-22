newsbreak-logo
McDonald's depots blockaded by protesters threatening supply to 1,300 UK branches

By Tim Hanlon
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

McDonald's could be hit with supply shortages to roughly 1,300 restaurants with animal rights protesters blockading four UK distribution centres.

Animal Rebellion say they have about 50 people at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots.

They are using trucks and bamboo structures as blockades.

In a video put on social media by the campaigners, some of the protesters can be seen to have climbed up the bamboo scaffolding and used ropes to tie themselves to it.

Animal Rebellion said they intend to remain at the sites for at least 24 hours, causing "significant disruption" to the McDonald's supply chain.

The group are demanding McDonald's commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.



https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YKOrn_0a7kuE0b00
Animal rights protesters are blockading four UK distribution centres (Image: Animal Rebellion/Twitter)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04g025_0a7kuE0b00
Animal Rebellion protesters hold a stake out at a McDonalds distribution site in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire (Image: PA)

One Animal Rebellion protester filmed outside a McDonald’s distribution centre in Coventry said: “This feels like absolutely the right thing to do… because what McDonald’s are doing is absolutely horrendous.

Linda Doyle, also protesting, said: "We've been here since 4am and we're going to block it for at least 24 hours.

"It is cold and it is raining, but we're planning to stick in here for a good stint.

"We don't want to be doing this, but it's essential to draw attention to the fact that McDonald's would be delivering to 1,300 restaurants around the country.

"We need the government to stop funding animal agriculture, which causes the same amount of emissions as the transport sector.

"We want the government to help farmers move to plant-based agriculture."

We are in the middle of a climate and ecological emergency and we’re still consuming huge quantities of meat on a scale that is just not sustainable for our planet.

“We need to be having a diet that is plant-based and is not based on industrial farming, not reliant on the suffering of animals and the exploitation of workers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pU23u_0a7kuE0b00
Animal Rebellion protest in a blockade outside a McDonald's distribution centre in Basingstoke (Image: Alamy Live News.)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IYJke_0a7kuE0b00
The protesters scale a structure outside a McDonald's (Image: Animal Rebellion/Twitter)

“We need a diet in which people can just be able to eat without inflicting pain upon others.”

The distribution centres are said to supply approximately 1,300 restaurants and serve 3.5 million customers each day.

James Ozden, a spokesman for the group, said the action is aimed at calling out the animal agriculture industry for their part in the global climate crisis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FecRq_0a7kuE0b00

He saidthe only sustainable way to feed the world's population is through plant-based produce.

Mr Ozden added: "The meat and dairy industry is destroying our planet: causing huge amounts of rainforest deforestation, emitting immense quantities of greenhouse gases and killing billions of animals each year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08lAy4_0a7kuE0b00
The protest groups say that meat and dairy products are destroying the planet (Image: Animal Rebellion/Twitter)

"The only sustainable and realistic way to feed ten billion people is with a plant-based food system. Organic, free-range and 'sustainable' animal-based options simply aren't good enough."

A tweet by Animal Rebellion read: "Locked on for workers rights, animal justice & to end the climate emergency.

"We take action to let global corporations know they have to change. THIS IS HAPPENING NOW. Since 430am."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0m2DSV_0a7kuE0b00
McDonald's is facing supply issue because of the animal rights groups' demonstrations (Image: Animal Rebellion/Twitter)

Dave Morris, former McLibel Trial defendant said “All that McDonald's and similar corporations care about is making massive profits, in any way they can get away with.

"To do this, they exploit their customers, workers, farm animals and the environment.

"Instead of tolerating this any longer, society needs to act to reclaim control over the world’s resources and decision-making, and make sure that we create a sustainable and decent future for ourselves and future generations.”

A McDonald’s Spokesperson said: “Our distribution centres are currently facing disruption. We are assessing the impact on deliveries to our restaurants and to menu items. We apologise to our customers for any disappointment caused.”

Daily Mirror

Daily Mirror

353K+
Followers
70K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

Mirror.co.uk is the online edition of The Mirror, one of Britain's most trusted news brands.

 https://www.mirror.co.uk/
