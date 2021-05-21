Checking In With Black Bookstores Nearly A Year After 2020's Book Boom On Racism

When MahoganyBooks opened in the Anacostia Arts Center in 2017, it was the first new bookstore in southeast Washington, D.C., in 20 years. Though the store was new, owners and husband and wife Derrick and Ramunda Young were already veteran booksellers, having worked in D.C.-area bookstores in the 1990s and early 2000s. In the nearly four years since it opened, the store has garnered national recognition for its emphasis that books by Black authors matter. That focus led Bradley Graham, co-owner of Politics and Prose Bookstore, also in D.C., to say that Mahogany has quickly risen to become “one of the leading Black-owned bookstores in the country.”