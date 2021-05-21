Checking In With Black Bookstores Nearly A Year After 2020's Book Boom On Racism

newsbreak-logo
During last summer's protests for racial justice, throngs of people filled the streets and bookstores. Titles about white privilege and anti-racism were in such high demand, some were on back order for months. Sales at Black-owned bookstores surged. And so a year after George Floyd's death, we've called up three Black bookstore owners to talk about whether people have stayed engaged. VaLinda Miller owns Turning Page Bookshop in Goose Creek, S.C., La'Nae Robinson's store in Kansas City, Mo., is called Bliss Books & Wine and Derrick Young is co-owner of MahoganyBooks here in Washington, D.C. Good to have all three of you here.

PW Bookstore of the Year Finalist: MahoganyBooks

When MahoganyBooks opened in the Anacostia Arts Center in 2017, it was the first new bookstore in southeast Washington, D.C., in 20 years. Though the store was new, owners and husband and wife Derrick and Ramunda Young were already veteran booksellers, having worked in D.C.-area bookstores in the 1990s and early 2000s. In the nearly four years since it opened, the store has garnered national recognition for its emphasis that books by Black authors matter. That focus led Bradley Graham, co-owner of Politics and Prose Bookstore, also in D.C., to say that Mahogany has quickly risen to become “one of the leading Black-owned bookstores in the country.”
Book World: Juneteenth: When Black history pierces Texas's myths

- - - Annette Gordon-Reed grew up in the East Texas town of Conroe, about 50 miles north of Houston. The first Black student to be integrated into the public schools, she was also immersed in the area's vibrant Black community of educators and civic leaders. Still, segregation persisted. Through the lens of childhood, she recalls separate waiting rooms in clinics, designated seating in the balcony of theaters and disparate treatment at the local drugstore. She remembers the death threats directed at her family and the occasional racist outburst from a classmate.
Consider This from NPR

Hey. Before we get to the show, we're trying to make this podcast better, and we'd love some feedback from you about how we can do that. To help us out, you can find a short, anonymous survey at npr.org/springsurvey. That link is in our episode notes. It only takes a few minutes, and it's a big help - again, npr.org/springsurvey. And thanks.
Black Police Officers Reflect On George Floyd Murder, Derek Chauvin Trial

We're going to hear now from three people who we first spoke to almost a year ago. They're three generations of Black police officers. Last June they told us about why they became police officers and what the debate over police brutality looks like from inside the force. Back then, I asked whether they thought the global protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others could lead to real change.
Pain Still Fresh for Black Americans One Year after Floyd's Death

One year ago, the arrest of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota led to Floyd's death and brought new attention to police methods in America. One of the officers involved in the arrest, Derek Chauvin, was found guilty of murder after a trial in April. A 17-year-old girl was among those who recorded video of Chauvin pressing his knee on Floyd's neck for over nine minutes.
A Moment Or A Movement? Black Bookstore Owners On Business One Year Later

On the day George Floyd was murdered — Monday, May 25, 2020 — there weren't any books exclusively tackling white privilege, anti-Blackness, or policing on the New York Times' Best Sellers list. White Fragility by Robin DiAngelo was the only book to break through the week of May 31, but by June 21, almost 70% of the Times' Best Seller list confronted race.
Nori's Black Book

Ashley Williams is with Natalie Franklin who had a chance to meet the Kardashians from featuring North West in her social media. Check out her story!
Kansas City magazine features interview with Breonna Taylor's mother

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On the anniversary of George Floyd's death, another prominent figure in the Black Lives Matter movement will be featured in a Kansas City publication. All Black Everything magazine got an interview with Breonna Taylor's mother. In the latest issue of the magazine and gracing the cover is Taylor, who was killed by police in her home last year.
Black residents in Enid look back a year after George Floyd's death

A year after George Floyd was murdered by a white police officer in Minnesota, Black residents in Enid gave mixed reviews when asked whether any "true change" has occurred regarding police treatment of Blacks. Enid resident Milton Mitchell said people didn't talk about race at all when he was a...
COMMENTARY: Employer racism near you

You may have heard recently about the CIA training video in which an employee demands the space to "intoxicate people with my effort, my brilliance." She insists that you know she's an intersectional, cisgendered millennial-of-color with anxiety issues – but that she does not check boxes. Good news for our...
Payday Celebrates 5th Anniversary & 659 Articles Published

This month marks Payday's 5th Anniversary since we were first founded in Chattanooga back in the spring of 2016. Since then, we have grown tremendously and have been cited and praised for our work from everyone including The New York Times to NPR's All Things Considered to The New Yorker. Even film director Boots Riley praised us on the podcast "Bad Faith" that talked about the strike wave during the pandemic.
Black Lives Matter Co-Founder And Marxist Patrisse Khan-Cullors: Black Homeownership Disrupts White Supremacy

News about Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors' properties continue to be an issue for the principled Marxist—a socioeconomic belief that works against capitalism or the right to private ownership and operation of profit. When The New York Post showed she owned a property portfolio worth about $3.2 million, Khan-Cullors...
Washington STEAM's Book Fair at Vroman's Bookstore!

Shop at Vroman's Bookstore until May 16, 2021 and Washinton STEAM Multilingual Academy (WSMA) will receive %20 of every dollar spend! Book Fair will be both Online and InStore!. Just present a Copy of the Voucher to a Vroman's Cashier. Vouchers can be used on (almost) everything (books, gifts, jewelry,...
Racism Derails Black Men's Health, Even As Education Levels Rise

More education typically leads to better health, yet Black men in the U.S. are not getting the same benefit as other groups, research suggests. The reasons for the gap are vexing, experts say, but may provide an important window into unique challenges Black men face as they try to gain not only good health but also equal footing in the U.S.
Kardashians reveal mystery behind Nori's Black Book

NEW YORK (AP) — Kardashian fans were tickled by a big reveal: A California government worker is behind a mystery social media handle that's been cranking out droll posts from North West's point of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a...