Premier League

Kai Havertz gives insight into his and Timo Werner's struggles for Chelsea

By Ben Husband
Daily Mirror
Daily Mirror
 5 days ago

When Chelsea spent more than £100million on forwards Timo Werner and Kai Havertz, few could have anticipated their struggles in front of goal.

Jorginho’s penalty against Leicester City in midweek marked his seventh goal of the Premier League season, a strike which made him the Blues’ top scorer in the league.

Since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard in January, he has rotated his options to lead the line, with Werner, Havertz, Olivier Giroud and Tammy Abraham all given a run.

But it has been the form of the two summer signings that has caused the most concern, with Havertz and Werner scoring just eight and 12 respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2im4P6_0a7ktDA500
Kai Havertz has eight goals in all competitions following his £72million transfer last summer (Image: Getty Images)

There have been signs of improvement from both in recent weeks however, and Havertz who signed for £72m from Bayer Leverkusen, believes there are plenty of reasons behind their struggles.

"To be honest, it's very tough. It's a big change," Havertz told Sky Sports. "It's very hard because you play every three days and the intensity here is much more than in Germany, to be honest.

"Of course it's a big change for us but for me it always felt good to have Timo next to me because we can talk to each other.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ph8rP_0a7ktDA500
Timo Werner has also suffered his fair share of bad luck in his first season in England (Image: Pool via REUTERS)

“We were both in very difficult situations. He was also unlucky this season. But I think right now, for two or three months, we both play very well and I hope we can continue like that.”

Havertz also pointed to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and how it has affected he and his compatriot’s ability to settle in a new city.

"When you come to London you want to live the life here but in the last few months, it was not possible,” he continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rh582_0a7ktDA500
Havertz claims the coronavirus pandemic has made it more difficult for he and Werner to settle in London (Image: Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

“You always had to stay at home and things like that, so we didn't experience much from the city.

“Only football always. But hopefully next season that will change a little bit and we can experience a little bit more.

"I know it was a tough season for me, not the best season of me. But I knew before I came it would take some months to adapt to this league, to the country, and since [the last] two or three months I feel very confident. I play well, I score goals, I assist some goals and that is what I want to do.”

