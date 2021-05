Spending a part of your life in jail is not an experience that you would recommend to anyone but in Prison Architect you can discover that being on the other side isn't easy at all either. As the director of a prison, you are tasked with building it up from the ground and then managing every aspect of your penitentiary. It may seem an easy task on paper, but you have to take into account a lot of variables when designing the facility, including the security of the place, the inmates' needs, and more. Once you are done, keeping everything under control will take most of your time but there are always new ways of improving your game. An upcoming DLC will offer the inmates an opportunity of getting out of jail, and this time by legal means.