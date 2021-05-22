newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels can’t catch a break in 8-4 loss to A’s

By J.P. Hoornstra
Daily Breeze
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM ― All Anthony Rendon could do was shrug toward his own dugout, an apt metaphor for the first 45 games of the Angels’ season. Rendon ticketed a fly ball for the Angel Stadium rocks in the seventh inning Friday night, an apparent two-run home run that would tie the game. Oakland A’s center fielder Ramon Laureano leaped above the wall in left-center and gloved the ball before it could land. The game-saving catch animated Laureano and froze out the Angels, who ultimately lost 8-4 before an announced crowd of 14,624.

www.dailybreeze.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Yusmeiro Petit
Person
Raisel Iglesias
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Jed Lowrie
Person
Mark Canha
Person
Mike Mayers
Person
Juan Lagares
Person
Anthony Rendon
Person
Matt Olson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Angel Stadium#Ball Games#End Game#He Got Game#Go Game#Oakland A#American League#The Game#Home Run#Hits#Tonight#Left Field#Pitcher Jose Quintana#Shortstop#Home Plate#Lead#Right Hander Mike Mayers#Pitcher Tony Watson#Moments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UCLA
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Mike Mayers: Put on injured list

Mayers was placed on the injured list for an unspecificed reason Monday. The team failed to include an injury designation, likely meaning the reliever's absence is due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Angels expect Mayers to return to action within a few days, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: First career home run

Rojas went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a strikeout in Saturday's 14-11 loss to the Dodgers. It took 54 big-league at-bats for Rojas to smash his first homer and it brought the Halos back to within three in a game they trailed 13-0. He's been an average reserve thus far and probably requires an injury to someone ahead on the depth chart to be considered in most formats.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Launches fourth homer

Laureano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in a loss to the Orioles on Saturday. Laureano's 420-foot solo blast in the ninth inning only served as window dressing on the final score, but it allowed him to extend his hitting streak to four games. The 26-year-old outfielder is still slashing just .224/.296/.429 through 108 plate appearances , but following a three-game stretch earlier in the week where he struck out eight times in 12 plate appearances, Laureano has only gone down on strikes once over the nine PAs covering his last two contests.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Remains hot at plate

Laureano went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and two runs in Wednesday's loss to Toronto. Laureano collected three of Oakland's seven hits in the contest, the first of which was a solo shot in the first inning to put the team on the board. The 26-year-old has found his power stroke of late, swatting four homers in his past five games. Over that stretch he is batting .400 (8-for-20) with six runs and six RBI.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Rojas: Nabs third straight start

Rojas will start at second base and bat sixth Sunday against the Dodgers. Rojas will crack the starting nine for a third straight game for the Angels, who recently opened up two spots in the everyday lineup by designating Albert Pujols for assignment and by placing Anthony Rendon (knee) on the injured list. Additionally, Jose Iglesias (back) is now day-to-day, which will allow Rojas to step in at second base while David Fletcher shifts over to Iglesias' usual post at shortstop.
MLBFrankfort Times

Laureano stays hot, homers again as A's top Blue Jays 5-4

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Ramon Laureano homered for the third consecutive day and the Oakland Athletics beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-4 on Monday night, spoiling Marcus Semien’s return to the Coliseum. Stephen Piscotty also went deep for Oakland. Jed Lowrie doubled twice and had three hits. Copyright 2021 The...
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels starting Jose Rojas at second base on Monday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Rojas is batting eighth in Monday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Rojas will operate second base with David Fletcher moving to shortstop and Jose Iglesias sitting out. In a lefty versus righty matchup against Tyler Glasnow, our models project Rojas to score 7.0 FanDuel...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Quintana: Walks five in no-decision

Quintana allowed one run on two hits and five walks while striking out six across four innings in the Angels' win over the Dodgers on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision. Quintana's only run allowed came on a Chris Taylor RBI-single in the second inning. The 32-year-old is...
MLBSFGate

Baltimore-Oakland Runs

Orioles third. DJ Stewart reaches on error. Fielding error by Seth Brown. Ramon Urias singles to right field. DJ Stewart to third. Cedric Mullins walks. Ramon Urias to second. Austin Hays singles to shallow infield, advances to 3rd. Cedric Mullins scores. Ramon Urias scores. DJ Stewart scores. Throwing error by Matt Chapman. Trey Mancini singles to shallow center field. Austin Hays scores. Maikel Franco singles to left field. Trey Mancini to second. Pedro Severino pops out to shallow infield to Aramis Garcia. Ryan Mountcastle out on a sacrifice fly to deep right field to Mark Canha. Maikel Franco to third. Trey Mancini scores. Maikel Franco scores. Freddy Galvis flies out to center field to Ramon Laureano.
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Two homers propel A's past Blue Jays

Ramon Laureano broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run home run and the host Oakland Athletics opened a four-game series against the Toronto Blue Jays with a 5-4 victory on Monday night. Stephen Piscotty also homered for Oakland, which won its second in a row after opening a 10-game homestand...
MLBHastings Tribune

Tampa Bay-L.A. Angels Runs

Angels third. Jose Rojas doubles. David Fletcher singles to shallow infield. Jose Rojas to third. Taylor Ward out on a sacrifice bunt to shallow infield, Ryan Yarbrough to Yoshi Tsutsugo. David Fletcher to second. Mike Trout is intentionally walked. Jared Walsh walks. Mike Trout to second. David Fletcher to third. Jose Rojas scores. Jose Iglesias strikes out swinging. Phil Gosselin reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Jared Walsh out at second.
MLBfantasypros.com

Jose Quintana to start on Monday versus Rays

Quintana was likely expecting the move, given that Ohtani was hit by a pitch on the pitching elbow on Sunday. Quintana as been remarkably bad thus far through four starts, with a 10.13 ERA, but his xFIP is just 4.64, and he's striking out nearly 13 batters per nine innings. He's a desperation play in a two-start week.
MLBawesemo.com

Spotlight Pitchers: Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks for DraftKings & FanDuel with Lucas Giolito | Today, 4/27/21

MLB’s 2021 regular season is in full swing, and the Awesemo.com Spotlight Pitchers article is here to help guide the slate of pitching decisions for both DraftKings and FanDuel. Each day will feature breakdowns of starting pitchers using Awesemo’s MLB Top Pitchers Tool by identifying some of the best daily fantasy baseball starting pitching plays on each slate based on Awesemo’s top value and top-scoring daily fantasy baseball projections for the slate, relative to their projected ownership.
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Ramon Laureano: Cleared to start Tuesday

Laureano (thumb) will start in center field and bat third Tuesday against the Red Sox, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Laureano's right thumb injury kept him out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Rays, but manager Bob Melvin suggested he was withheld from the starting nine mainly as a precaution. After a team off day Monday, Laureano is ready to play again, as expected. The 26-year-old has gotten off to an excellent start to his fourth MLB season, batting a modest .244 but providing seven home runs and eight stolen bases through his first 137 plate appearances.
MLBSFGate

Toronto-Oakland Runs

Athletics first. Mark Canha homers to left field. Ramon Laureano called out on strikes. Matt Olson grounds out to shortstop, Bo Bichette to Vladimir Guerrero Jr.. Sean Murphy strikes out swinging. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Athletics 1, Blue jays 0. Blue jays third. Marcus Semien...
MLBsemoball.com

Laureano saves A's with glove, then hits decisive HR vs O's

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- Ramon Laureano robbed the Orioles of the likely go-ahead run in the eighth inning and then hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the bottom half, sending the Oakland Athletics past Baltimore 7-5 on Sunday to avoid a sweep. A fist-pumping, ecstatic Yusmeiro Petit (4-0) waited in...
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Angels are swept by the Rays as problems and frustrations grow

The first game of the Angels post-Albert Pujols era looked a lot like the ones that preceded it. At first, there was reason to hope. Shohei Ohtani blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the third. Starting pitcher Andrew Heaney exited the game with a three-run lead after 6 ⅔ scoreless innings.
MLBsportstalkflorida.com

Shane McClanahan Fans Five In Regular Season Debut; Rays Fall To Oakland

ST. PETERSBURG — University of South Florida product Shane McClanahan made his MLB regular season debut Thursday afternoon at Tropicana Field. While the lefty got off a tremendous start, his teammates one again struggled at the plate in a 3-2 loss to Oakland. The setback resulted in a split of a four-game series with the A’s and dropped the Rays to .500 (13-13) on the season.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ramon Laureano's blast lifts Athletics past Orioles

Ramon Laureano hit a two-run eighth-inning homer and the Oakland Athletics defeated the visiting Baltimore Orioles 7-5 on Sunday to salvage the finale of the three-game series. Mark Canha singled off reliever Travis Lakins (1-2) with two outs, and Laureano lined a 1-0 pitch to right center for his fifth...