There was a time in St.Louis, not too long ago, when Zach Sanford was the toast of the town. Lately, he’s been more of the “roast of the town,” as his spotty offensive production and crucial, game-changing mistakes have kept the St. Louis Blues in much of a funk this season. And while he is only one of many problems facing the Blues, his woes continually get top-billing as a topic du jour in fan groups.