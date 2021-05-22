newsbreak-logo
Hanover, VA

9042 Brigadier Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Richmond.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFantastic opportunity in one of Hanover's most popular school districts! Ready for your summer entertaining, this home is special, from the custom wainscoting to the 3rd floor full wet bar. The main floor has an open, airy feel with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features popular white cabinetry, tile floor and backsplash, and don't miss the wine cooler in the island! The second floor bedrooms are spacious , with generously sized closets. The Primary bedroom suite is a lovely sanctuary, with a jetted tub, and cozy sitting area adjacent to the main room. Newer wood floors throughout the 2nd floor! The third floor will be the envy of your friends....granite wet bar, refrigerator, built in shelving and built in desk. Could be used for play room, office, 5th bedroom or another den! Garage has extensive shelving and storage. Playset in backyard can convey, as well as refrigerator, washer, dryer, wine cooler and surround sound speakers in family room and deck. All room sizes are approximate. Close to shopping, neighborhood restaurants and interstates.

richmond.com
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7293 Creighton Rd, Hanover, VA 23111

Come home to this beautifully renovated 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 3030 sq ft two-story home on .80 acres in Hanover County's Creighton Forest Subdivision. Come enjoy this tucked away private setting that is within minutes from everything. Seller has put on a brand new 30 year roof, luxury vinyl flooring throughout the entire first and second floor including stairs and hallways, freshly painted interior, brand new tiled showers, vanities, toilets, and light fixtures. You will get the wow factor as you enter into the updated kitchen with new granite and new appliances. Step into the open concept dining room that is both elegant and inviting. The great room offers a stylish cozy sitting area by the fireplace, an office, huge space for your pool table or mini bar. You will not find a more amazing space to relax and or entertain with skylights and vaulted ceilings. House has a 2 car garage with workshop and pedestrian door, 28X12 deck, fenced back yard, paved driveway, and carport.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7230 Merle Smith Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

Welcome Home!!!! This move-in ready Colonial offers so many updates and awaits your visit. As you enter the home, there is a formal living room/office, formal dining room with tray ceilings, cozy family room with fireplace, bright and cheery eat-in kitchen with vaulted ceilings and skylights, wonderful counter and cabinet space, tiled backsplash and granite countertops. All appliances convey. Enjoy your screened porch off of the family room. The spacious, primary bedroom is private with an en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet. The other 2 bedrooms are cozy and have good closet space. All bathrooms are updated, there is a pull-down attic offering storage. The backyard is a private oasis. Situated in a cul-de sac, there is a great amount of parking and the yard is park-like. Bring your furniture and firepit! Roof and windows replaced in 2014. Heat pump and air handler in 2017. Schedule your tour today!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

221 Lauradell Rd, Hanover, VA 23005

All of the benefits of new construction without the wait. This beautifully appointed home has numerous upgrades, carefully and tastefully selected. The home boasts 9’ ceilings and beautiful luxury vinyl flooring in all areas of the home. The great room features a floor to ceiling stone gas fireplace with raised hearth,Ozark oak mantle and recessed lighting. Granite with bull-nosed edging, painted gray cabinetry, an oversized island, a separate pantry and a farmhouse porcelain sink are just some of the features of this gourmet kitchen. An additional half bath has been added for the convenience of guests and owner’s suite and second bath privacy. Relax on the covered back porch overlooking the private, oversized patio all enclosed with neighborhood approved fencing. Because your lawn will be mowed by the Association you can enjoy the walking trails, pocket parks and the gathering barn. All located within walking distance of Ashland, the center of the universe, that boasts several restaurants and all of the charm of a small college town. Located only a short drive from Short Pump and I-95.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7135 Mccauley Ln, Hanover, VA 23111

This is a wonderful 3 Bedroom 2 bathroom Ranch home sat on an elevated lot in this quiet neighborhood that is close to both Highways and local amenities. Low maintenance vinyl siding with a covered entry porch add to this properties curb appeal. Three great sized bedrooms with the Primary bedroom featuring an En suite and a walk in closet. Rear deck, patio and shed to the Rear fenced in back yard.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

8218 Georgie Ct, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome to this 5-bedroom, 3.5 bath Colonial-style home located on a private cul-de-sac in Pearsons Corner! As you enter the foyer and living room areas you can see the classic charm of this home with wood floors throughout much of the home. The oversized kitchen is equipped with oak cabinets, pergo floors, a 16x10 dining area, pantry, and stainless-steel built-in microwave & stove. A formal dining and living room, family room with a brick fireplace and gas logs, sunroom, utility room, plus a first-floor primary bedroom with full bathroom & large closet complete the first floor. The second level includes four additional bedrooms that feature wood floors, a full hall bathroom, plus an additional primary bedroom with an en-suite. Additional features included low-maintenance vinyl siding and windows, architectural shingle roof, 20x14 storage shed, front porch, koi pond, and beautiful mature landscaping.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

10841 Mccann Pl, Hanover, VA 23005

Wonderful opportunity in Providence –gorgeous 5 bd/4 full ba transitional on semi private, fenced cul de sac lot. The Franklin offers flexibility in use & boasts a dedicated 1st floor office w/wall of built-ins & French door, open kitchen/dining area/family room, open 2nd flr loft & fin 3rd flr w/ full bath; 5th bdrm suite/rec room. Kitchen offers granite, island, pantry, raised bar seating, backsplash, dual gas oven, GE appls, built in microwave & soft close cabs/drawers. Eat-in dining area w/ recessed lighting leads to spacious, fully fenced backyard overlooking natural landscape. Upstairs features an open loft, 3 bdrms & utility rm w/cabs. Primary BR w/large WIC & privt bath w/ dual raised vanity w/blt in shelving, soaking tub & tile shower. 3rd flr is fully finished w/ LVP, full bath w/ sliding barn door, WIC – HVAC added. Ext features: 2-car garage w/ tankless h20 heater, shelving & opener, full irrigation, wide/covered front porch & no potential to build behind. Providence offers community park, sport field, 3 neighborhood ponds,walking trails,amphitheater, & basketball court. Premier Hanover schools, convenient to the town of Ashland, train & I95 leading to all things RVA!
Hanover, VARichmond.com

12424 Homestretch Ln, Hanover, VA 23005

Custom designed home in 13 home community with top shelf appointments and fittings in and out starting with the 10’ wide masonry wrap around porch. Custom designer Kitchen with granite counters, double wall ovens and an island gas cooktop with periscope downdraft exhaust. Relax by the fire or entertain guests in the Living room with beaded shiplap cathedral wood ceiling. Escape to the oversized first floor primary ensuite with private rear porch access. The private bath has both an extra large soaking tub and an XL shower. The upstairs bedrooms off of the loft sitting room share a Jack and Jill bath with separate shower/toilet area. The low maintenance salt fiberglass pool with crafted flagstone pool deck is the centerpiece of the entertainment/relaxation focused area in the rear. A pool ½ bath off the covered pergola provides the perfect area for grilling and gathering while the open air pergola on the opposite side provides the perfect lounge spot. The generous 2-car garage has ample space and an additional garage door at the rear through to the pool area. There is also walk up attic storage as well as an RV covered parking spot with 30amp service. Multiple walk-in attic spaces.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

706 S Center St, Hanover, VA 23005

Built in 1858 and fully renovated in 2016 this Colonial combines mid 19th century architecture with 21st century comfort and piece of mind. Modernized with new electrical, plumbing, 2-zone HVAC, and roof. Period windows combined with architectural noise reducing storms allow great natural light. The grand foyer will make you realize you are home and the fact it has been reinforced with steel will put you at ease. The household chef will love leathered granite counters, smooth-top range, dual ovens, and convection cooking options. Invite family and friends over to enjoy a formal dinner and they will appreciate the gorgeous wood floors and 9.7 foot ceilings. For more causal occasions, enjoy a cool drink on the full front porch or a gather in the large back yard around a fire. Private office allows you to work from home. Escape to the Main Bedroom Suite and have your own spa day in the private bathroom featuring a clawfoot tub and separate shower. Life will be a little easier with four bedrooms and custom laundry room on the same floor. This home is a lifestyle change convenient to local microbrew, farm to table meal, live music, I-95, or hop on the train for a day in Washington DC.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

9297 Janeway Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

ONE STORY LIVING AT ITS FINEST! Huge GREAT ROOM with Fireplace provides a warm, cozy place to relax & unwind. The Kitchen with a FARMHOUSE Sink, GRANITE Countertops and Island. REFRIGERATOR CONVEYS. Dining area is open to the Great Room and provides easy access to the COVERED Rear Porch - wonderful for entertaining. WASHER/DRYER/TV'S CONVEY! Primary Bedroom features a Tray Ceiling and En-Suite Bath with Jetted Tub. 2 more 1st Floor Bedrooms. Conveniently located close to Schools, Shopping, and easy access to major highways. Hardiplank siding. Tankless Water Heater.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

6538 Camille Dr, Hanover, VA 23111

Renovated brick rancher on a .6 acre, corner lot. 3 BR and 1 1/2 BA. Large living room with a morning room/office or study next to it with a wood burning fireplace. Just outside, you can enjoy the newly screened in porch where you can relax with a morning cup of coffee. New floors throughout. New carpet in all bedrooms and LVT throughout the living rooms, bathrooms, Kitchen and morning room. New kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom vanities, fixtures, toilets and freshly painted. HVAC is new as well as the hot water heater. New 10' x 14' storage shed in the rear as well as a storage area attached to the back porch. The rear yard is fenced with large mature trees in the front for added privacy.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

11451 New Farrington Ct, Hanover, VA 23059

This is a RARE opportunity to own a "CASTLE" on 3 acres close-in Hanover County! Unique stately Tudor on a spacious lot with pond close to near West End and Short Pump! Bring your cars! HUGE 4-BAY heated garage with spacious APARTMENT above complete with full bath and kitchenette! Main house also has an attached 2-car garage with walk-up storage, NEW GARAGE DOORS and OPENERS! EXTERIOR of home(cement siding) and Detached garage have been PAINTED! Most of interior has also been FRESHLY PAINTED. The main level features a remarkable 2-story foyer with beautiful wooden turret ceiing, formal dining room, spacious laundry room, kitchen with custom cherry cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances and lots of light! The home features a brick fireplace with gas logs, replacement windows, New hot water heater in 2017 and vaulted ceilings in 2 of the 3 bedrooms. NEW exterior doors. Flue, chimney, fireplace, generator, detached garage convey as/is. Award winning Hanover county schools! Kitchen refrigerator, washer/dryer and apartment refrigerator convey as/is. All information deemed accurate but please verify.
Hanover County, VANBC12

Hanover offering beginner wood-burning class

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Residents can learn how to use wood-burning tools during a beginner’s class offered by Hanover County Parks and Recreation. Adults will learn how to use tools and create an individual piece during “Wood Burning Art for Beginners,” a class offered by Bee Kreative. Tools and...
Hanover, VARichmond.com

17257 Rocky Ford Rd, Hanover, VA 23015

NEW CAPE COD to be built on 18 acres! This three bedroom two bath home comes with a first floor master suite, kitchen with stainless appliances and granite counters, huge great room, front porch and a full unfinished walkout basement. This property has woods and open fields, gentle rolling land, your own stream and horses are allowed too! The home comes with a conventional septic system and is on a state maintained road. All permits are in hand and are ready to go! There is still time to get your choice of some colors. See attachments for the survey and floor plan.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

17553 Circuit Rider Dr, Hanover, VA 23015

Welcome home to this well maintained 3 bed, 2 full bath, turn key ranch on a level 3 acre lot! The interior of the home features an updated kitchen with granite counter-tops, refinished hardwood flooring, new carpets, upgraded cabinets, dining room, eat-in kitchen, sun-room off of the living room and primary bedroom, vaulted ceiling, gas fireplace and attic space above the garage. The primary bedroom has trayed ceilings, and an additional office space/sitting area with vaulted ceiling and built in shelving and desk, a primary bath with double vanity, soaking tub and a walk in closet with built in storage. The exterior of the home has maintenance free rear deck, vinyl fencing, stone patio, detached storage shed, covered front porch, paved driveway and conditioned crawl space.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7234 Windermere Dr, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome home to your slice of heaven in Colonial Forest! This brick ranch is seated on almost 1 acre with the lake just across the street! Open the door to an open floor plan with tons of natural light. The dining room is great for entertaining with plenty of room for all your guests. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. And it overlooks over the large backyard! The sunken living room features a cozy fireplace and tall ceilings. Off the living room is the laundry room and half bath tucked away from the heart of the home. Don't miss the hidden family room in the back; it's the perfect room to get away and read or watch some TV! There are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath on the other side of the house. The master suite will surprise you! Down a short hall in the back of the house is the large master bedroom. It looks out over the peaceful backyard where you can watch deer, rabbits, and more. The roomy master bath has tiled surround, updated vanity, and linen closet within reach. Come live in the middle of it all, minutes from Kroger, Marty's Grill, and 295 but tucked away on your own peaceful acre with access to the lake.
Hanover, VARichmond.com

7559 Studley Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome home to 7559 Studley Road! This exceptional value is located in the Hanover HS district & sits less than one mile from Burkwood Swim & Racquet Club. This 4 bedroom/2.5 bath beauty sits on a huge, almost one-acre flat lot back from the road surrounded by trees. Enter the home and notice the spacious dining room on the right, continue to the office/flex room, and into the huge kitchen with an eat-in space and bay window. Off the kitchen sits a half bath and down 2 steps, the laundry room, and ENORMOUS 27 X 18 Family Room with brand new laminate floors. This is the perfect space for family movie nights...do I smell popcorn? Venture back through the formal living room with a brick wood-burning fireplace as you head upstairs. All the bedrooms upstairs have beautiful hardwood floors!!! Your primary bedroom is substantial at 18 x 13 and the ensuite bath was recently painted. Venture outside to the backyard. Enjoy a drink on the spacious deck as the kids frolic in the huge fenced yard. The sellers are including a one-year First American Home Warranty ($430) with any accepted offer. Newer roof (2015).