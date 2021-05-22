9042 Brigadier Rd, Hanover, VA 23116

Welcome home to your slice of heaven in Colonial Forest! This brick ranch is seated on almost 1 acre with the lake just across the street! Open the door to an open floor plan with tons of natural light. The dining room is great for entertaining with plenty of room for all your guests. The kitchen has an abundance of cabinet space, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. And it overlooks over the large backyard! The sunken living room features a cozy fireplace and tall ceilings. Off the living room is the laundry room and half bath tucked away from the heart of the home. Don't miss the hidden family room in the back; it's the perfect room to get away and read or watch some TV! There are 2 spacious bedrooms with a shared full bath on the other side of the house. The master suite will surprise you! Down a short hall in the back of the house is the large master bedroom. It looks out over the peaceful backyard where you can watch deer, rabbits, and more. The roomy master bath has tiled surround, updated vanity, and linen closet within reach. Come live in the middle of it all, minutes from Kroger, Marty's Grill, and 295 but tucked away on your own peaceful acre with access to the lake.