9042 Brigadier Rd, Hanover, VA 23116
Fantastic opportunity in one of Hanover's most popular school districts! Ready for your summer entertaining, this home is special, from the custom wainscoting to the 3rd floor full wet bar. The main floor has an open, airy feel with an abundance of natural light. Kitchen features popular white cabinetry, tile floor and backsplash, and don't miss the wine cooler in the island! The second floor bedrooms are spacious , with generously sized closets. The Primary bedroom suite is a lovely sanctuary, with a jetted tub, and cozy sitting area adjacent to the main room. Newer wood floors throughout the 2nd floor! The third floor will be the envy of your friends....granite wet bar, refrigerator, built in shelving and built in desk. Could be used for play room, office, 5th bedroom or another den! Garage has extensive shelving and storage. Playset in backyard can convey, as well as refrigerator, washer, dryer, wine cooler and surround sound speakers in family room and deck. All room sizes are approximate. Close to shopping, neighborhood restaurants and interstates.richmond.com