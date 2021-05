Scott County-On May 12, 2021, Deputies with the Scott County Sheriff's Office responded to Birch Tree Lane in Scottsburg in reference to an alleged domestic dispute. One of the individuals involved identified as Stephen McManus, age 29, of Madison, Indiana, was allegedly at a residence without the homeowner's consent. Upon arrival, deputies discovered McManus's vehicle was near the residence with the homeowner's dog inside of the vehicle. McManus had allegedly taken the homeowner's dog and a firearm from the residence. Further investigation revealed McManus was on parole with the Indiana Department of Correction.