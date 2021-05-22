newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lottery

Mega Millions Numbers Drawn

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 5 days ago

The numbers in Friday evening’s draw of the multi-state Mega Millions lottery are 6, 9, 17, 18, 48 and the Mega number is 8. The estimated jackpot is $515 million. The drawing was the 27th since the last time a ticket with all six numbers was sold. The odds of...

mynewsla.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S#The California Lottery#Free Daily Newsletters#Drawing#U S Virgin Islands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Mega Millions
News Break
Lottery
Related
LotteryPosted by
WSBS

Mega Millions Jackpot Now Exceeds $450 Million

To quote Clint Eastwood's Dirty Harry character, "Do you feel lucky?" I never feel lucky, which is why I don't play the lottery. On the other hand, you can't win if you don't play, right?. If some lucky so-and-so hits Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing, that person will be winning the...
Lotterychicagocrusader.com

#RollRepeat: Mega Millions® Jackpot Reaches $430 Million

The Mega Millions jackpot is rolling again with an estimated $430 million up for grabs in the next draw this Friday, May 14. This is the highest Mega Millions jackpot on offer since the historic jackpot run in January this year, which led to a lucky lottery player from Michigan winning a $1 billion jackpot.
Lotterydailyjournal.net

Lotteries for May 25

Here are the winning numbers selected Monday in the Hoosier Lottery:. Quick Draw Midday: 01-02-08-16-17-35-38-40-41-42-45-48-50-53-56-57-59-64-65-71 Here are the winning numbers selected Sunday in the Hoosier Lottery:. Daily Three Evening: 5-6-9 Daily Four Evening: 5-8-8-0 Cash 5: 05-08-20-34-44 Jackpot: $185,500. Quick Draw Evening: 01-04-07-08-09-14-19-26-29-37-38-41-52-53-61-67-68-75-76-77 Hoosier Lotto jackpot: $11.2 million. Mega Millions...
Gamblinggamingintelligence.com

Alberta adds lottery draw games to iGaming platform

The Canadian province of Alberta has expanded its iGaming platform with the addition of online lottery ticket sales. Players in Alberta can now purchase tickets for popular draw games such as Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49, Daily Grand, Western Max and Western 6/49 on PlayAlberta.ca, the province’s only regulated gaming site.
Pennsylvania Statecasinobeats.com

Red Tiger takes titles to BetMGM and Borgata casinos in Pennsylvania

Online casino games and software supplier Red Tiger has extended its reach across the US after going live with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania. This has seen Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Cash Volt and Wings of Ra be made available to players of the igaming brands, with BetMGM Casino users to also gain access to a host of other content from Red Tiger in the coming weeks.
Gamblingcasinonewsdaily.com

Red Tiger Integrates Online Casino Content with BetMGM in PA

Online casino games studio Red Tiger on Monday debuted its titles with BetMGM Casino and Borgata Casino in Pennsylvania. As part of an initial rollout of content, the two brands now offer hit Red Tiger online slots Gonzo’s Quest Megaways, Cash Volt, and Wings of Ra, among others, to their players from the Keystone State.
Gamblingfox5dc.com

Capital One Arena sportsbook opens Wednesday becoming first in-arena sportsbook in US

WASHINGTON - The Capital One Arena sportsbook opens Wednesday becoming the first in-arena sportsbook to operate in the U.S. FOX 5's Bob Barnard visited ahead of the opening and said sports fans can come to the sportsbook to legally bet on a variety of sports games. Visitors can use the in-person betting window or use kiosks to place bets. The sportsbook also features drink and dining options.
Gamblinggamble-usa.com

DraftKings Casino Promo Code

Using the latest DraftKings Casino Promo Code is a must-have for any new customer looking to play the amazing choice of games with one of the hottest online casinos going. Online gambling is enjoying a period of rapid growth in the United States. In states where iGaming is legal such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, players can enjoy playing classic casino games at NJ online casinos or gambling in PA remotely. Consequently, the competition is fierce, with many operators launching online casinos. One of the most prominent brands in this field is DraftKings. Perhaps better known for its sports betting options, DraftKings also has an excellent online casino.
Gamblingbestuscasinos.org

7 Reasons Casinos Void Jackpots

If you’ve ever watched a fellow gambler score a major jackpot, congratulations. You’ve witnessed every casino enthusiast’s crowning achievement. The possibility of turning a few bucks into a six-, seven-, or even eight-figure payday has lured countless millions of players to Las Vegas for seven decades and counting. Jackpot hunters...
Lotteryfoxwilmington.com

Mega Millions lottery numbers drawn

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what’s clicking on Foxnews.com. The winning numbers selected Tuesday in the bi-weekly Mega Millions lottery game were 7-8-20-36-39, with the Mega Ball number 22 and the Megaplier 3x. The jackpot is estimated at $402 million. Mega Millions drawing are on Tuesdays...
LotteryCleveland News - Fox 8

Mega Millions Jackpot grows to $468 million

(WJW) — For the third time in Mega Millions history, the jackpot has grown to more than $400 million during the month of May. One person won $1 million with a match 5 during Friday night’s drawing worth $430 million. The winning numbers were 3, 18, 41, 44, and 68...
Atlanta, NENorth Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Mega Millions' game

ATLANTA (AP) — The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:. (three, eighteen, forty-one, forty-four, sixty-eight; Mega Ball: three; Megaplier: two) Estimated jackpot: $430 million. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch Now:...