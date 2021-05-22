newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Raymond M. Ruana

Missoulian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRay was born in New Leipzig, No. Dakota in 1933, came to Montana with his parents, Rudy and Helmi in 1937. He grew up in Bonner, with his siblings, Dennis, Ilona, Rudy and Lea. He graduated from U of M and received his Master's from Chapman University, Los Angeles. Ray married Virginia (Rae) Staves prior to entering the USAF in 1955 and a started a long career as a pilot with 15,000 hours flying missions all over the world. Later he became a Commander of 2 Security Squadrons protecting missile sites throughout the Midwest. He retired as a Command Pilot and Lt. Colonel. After 24 years in the Airforce, he had a second career as Director of Security at Rancho Seco Nuclear Facility in Northern Calif. He and his wife had 3 sons, Dirk, Rudd (Althea), and Bruce (Jodie); as well as 2 grandsons, Jake and Nick, and 5 great-grandchildren. They made their home in Calif. for 35 years and in 2015 moved to Seattle to enjoy the Northwest with their son Dirk. Ray and his wife Rae (known to their friends as the “two Rayes”) were married 67 years and their greatest love was each other and first, last, and always; their family!

missoulian.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seattle#Chapman University#Los Angeles#Master#Usaf#Security Squadrons#Northwest#Airforce#Ray Married Virginia#Lt Colonel#Northern Calif#New Leipzig#Seco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kasson, MNPost-Bulletin

Braxton Raymond Memorial Benefit is May 22

The Braxton Raymond Memorial Benefit, honoring the former Kasson-Mantorville basketball star who died in 2019 of brain cancer and raising money for a variety of causes, is May 22 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park in Kasson. Proceeds go to Braxton’s Memorial Fund, which funds scholarships for Kasson-Mantorville...
Corolla, NCobxtoday.com

Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat break up

You might remember after Raymond the legendary wild mule had to be removed from the beach back in 2019 (you can read the reasons why here), the Corolla Wild Horse Fund paired him with a devilish goat named Sonny. A match made in heaven for the two troublemakers, right? Not...
ObituariesNevada Daily Mail & Sunday Nevada Herald

Christopher Lee Austin

Christopher Lee Austin took his final departure May 11, 2021, at the young age of 33. Chris was born in Nuremberg, Germany, to Audra and Roland on June 30, 1987. Chris finally landed in Utah where he lived for the rest of his life. Chris has three sisters: Amber, Lizzie...
Religionbitchute.com

Jesse Lee Peterson

Https://trovo.live/jesseleepeterson - SUPER CHATS here too!. The Fallen State (in-person interviews) http://thefallenstate.tv. Church (Sunday 11am PT) http://rebuildingtheman.com/church. Do you want a personal shoutout or advice from Jesse? Check out his CAMEO page and book Jesse: https://www.cameo.com/jesseleepeterson. Support: 800-411-BOND (or 800-411-2663) https://rebuildingtheman.com/donate/. EXCLUSIVE CONTENT / EARLY ACCESS:. https://rokfin.com/jesseleepeterson/. ARTICLES:. https://www.wnd.com/author/jlpeterson/. T-SHIRTS:
Obituariesarchitecturalrecord.com

Obituary: Cornelia Hahn Oberlander (1921–2021)

Celebrated Canadian landscape architect Cornelia Hahn Oberlander passed away this weekend at age 99, one month shy of her 100th birthday. German by birth, Oberlander fled Nazi Germany at age 18 and immigrated to the United States with her mother and sister. In 1944 she received a B.A. from Smith College, and in 1947 was among the first women to receive a degree in landscape architecture from Harvard Graduate School of Design. At Harvard, she met her husband, the late Canadian architect Peter Oberlander, who similarly fled Europe under Nazi rule.
CelebritiesPosted by
Wide Open Country

Johnny Crawford, The Child Actor From 'The Rifleman,' Dies at Age 75

Johnny Crawford, the child actor who played the son of Chuck Connors' character in classic Western series The Rifleman, died on Thursday (April 29) at age 75. "It is with great sadness and heaviness of heart that the Johnny Crawford Legacy team announce the passing of Johnny Crawford," read a post on the Johnny Crawford Legacy website. "He passed away peacefully this evening, April 29, 2021 with Charlotte, his wife, by his side."
SciencePosted by
UPI News

UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 25, 2021

Today is Tuesday, May 25, the 145th day of 2021 with 220 to follow. The moon is waxing. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus. Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include poet/philosopher Ralph Waldo Emerson...
CelebritiesPosted by
Closer Weekly

Clark Gable Never Got Over Wife Carole Lombard’s Tragic Death at 33: ‘They Lived a Peaceful Life’

At noon, three days after Carole Lombard died along with 21 others in a plane crash, the employees of all movie studios shared a moment of silence as “Taps” was played. In Washington, the Senate paused to hear a tribute lauding the actress for raising $2 million in war bonds a week earlier. President Roosevelt sent a telegram to her grieving husband, Clark Gable, calling Carole a friend and great patriot.
CelebritiesMovieWeb

Lois de Banzie Dies, Veteran Actress and Annie Star Was 90

Lois De Banzie, a veteran actress of the screen and the stage whose body of work includes Annie, Sister Act, and Addams Family Values, has sadly passed away. Lois De Banzie died on April 3 in Greenbrae, California, though word of her passing was announced by her family on Monday. A cause of death was not revealed. She was 90 years old.
TV & VideosPopculture

'H.R. Pufnstuf' Star Billie Hayes Dead at 96

Billie Hayes, who starred on the cult 1969 children's television show H.R. Pufnstuf and Mammy Yokum in Li'l Abner, died on Thursday. She was 96. Hayes died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, a family spokesperson told The Hollywood Reporter. Hayes was best known for playing...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Wide Open Country

Sally Field's Three Biggest Accomplishments are Her Sons -- Peter, Eli and Sam

Sally Field has accomplished some amazing things throughout her legendary career. After becoming a household name for TV roles in Gidget and The Flying Nun, she went on to win two Academy Awards, three Emmys, and two Golden Globes. Known for starring in iconic films like Smokey and the Bandit, Forrest Gump, and Mrs. Doubtfire, she has plenty to be proud of. But of all of her accomplishments, it's her three sons that stand out as the most important.
Celebritiesatlanticcitynews.net

Chuck Connors co-star in The Rifleman passes away

WASHINGTON, DC - Johnny Crawford, the first Mouseketeer who featured as the young son of the Civil War veteran depicted by Chuck Connors on the 1958-63 ABC series 'The Rifleman,' has died. He passed away on Thursday at the age of 75. According to The Hollywood Reporter, in 2019, it...
ObituariesButler Eagle

Raymond R. Snyder

In loving memory of Raymond R. Snyder May 20, 1948 – May 22, 2018. We will always remember you. We did our duty to the end,‘Til we could do no more. We knew you could not stay. Our lips cannot speak how we loved you,. Our hearts cannot tell what...
Animalsbig945.com

Raymond the mule and Sonny the goat break up

You might remember after Raymond the legendary wild mule had to be removed from the beach back in 2019 (you can read the reasons why here), the Corolla Wild Horse Fund paired him with a devilish goat named Sonny. A match made in heaven for the two troublemakers, right? Not...