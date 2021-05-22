Judge will allow group alleging 2020 election fraud to unseal Fulton County absentee ballots

Just less than two months after the shootings at three Metro Atlanta massage parlors that led to the death of eight people, 22-year-old alleged gunman Robert Aaron Long has been indicted by grand juries in both Fulton and Cherokee counties. On March 16th, Long allegedly drove to several different spas in the Atlanta area, shooting and killing eight massage workers and patrons, six of whom were Asian women. Long’s horrific killing spree specifically targeted Asian massage parlors, and after his arrest, he reportedly told police that he saw the massage parlors and the women who worked there as “a temptation... that he wanted to eliminate”—a motivation rooted in the long history of anti-Asian violence as well as anti-sex worker violence that specifically marginalizes Asian massage and sex workers.