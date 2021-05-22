newsbreak-logo
Fulton County, GA

Judge will allow group alleging 2020 election fraud to unseal Fulton County absentee ballots

WXIA 11 Alive
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ruling was handed down on Friday. It's unclear when the petitioners will look at the ballots.

Augusta, GA
The Associated Press

Fulton judge to hear lawsuit over Augusta-area court split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A lawsuit challenging a plan to create a new judicial circuit covering Columbia County will be heard by a retired Fulton County judge. The Augusta Chronicle reports Senior Judge Gail S. Tusan was appointed to preside over the case on Wednesday after all the judges in the current Augusta Judicial Circuit recused themselves.
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County sees chaotic vote for GOP chair, latest election headache

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - It sounds like the 2020 presidential election in Georgia all over again. Republicans in Fulton County are making claims of election stealing, counting irregularities and illegal votes surrounding a chaotic county convention last month that has two different people claiming victory. The drama centers on a...
Fulton County, GA

Fulton County District Attorney Plans To Seek Death Penalty Against Alleged Atlanta Spa Shooter

Just less than two months after the shootings at three Metro Atlanta massage parlors that led to the death of eight people, 22-year-old alleged gunman Robert Aaron Long has been indicted by grand juries in both Fulton and Cherokee counties. On March 16th, Long allegedly drove to several different spas in the Atlanta area, shooting and killing eight massage workers and patrons, six of whom were Asian women. Long’s horrific killing spree specifically targeted Asian massage parlors, and after his arrest, he reportedly told police that he saw the massage parlors and the women who worked there as “a temptation... that he wanted to eliminate”—a motivation rooted in the long history of anti-Asian violence as well as anti-sex worker violence that specifically marginalizes Asian massage and sex workers.
Savannah, GA

Appeals Panel Weighs University Foundation's Liability in Savannah Student's Murder

A lawyer for the parents of a Savannah State University student who was gunned down at its Student Center in 2015 urged a Georgia Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday to revive a premises lawsuit holding the state-run foundation that leases the building to the school—one of more than 160 properties the University System of Georgia Real Estate Foundation LLC controls statewide—liable for his death.