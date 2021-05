After a stretch in which the Warriors played six games in nine days, several of the team's top players got a much-needed day off from practice Thursday. “We have guys who are legitimately banged up right now. I think we just finished six games in nine days if I’m not mistaken," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters Thursday. "Steph (Curry) didn’t practice today, Draymond (Green) didn’t practice, (Andrew Wiggins) Wiggs was limited in practice, Damion Lee is getting a workout now, he’s out for tomorrow but he’s starting to get on the floor a little bit. Eric Paschall practiced fully, so he will play, but there’s a lot of unknowns given how banged-up we are right now.”