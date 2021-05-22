newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

By Sportradar
Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

Dodgers third. Trevor Bauer called out on strikes. Mookie Betts doubles to center field. Chris Taylor homers to center field. Mookie Betts scores. Justin Turner grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt. Albert Pujols grounds out to shortstop, Brandon Crawford to Brandon Belt.

www.ftimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Albert Pujols
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Trevor Bauer
Person
Justin Turner
Person
Brandon Belt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#L A Dodgers#San Francisco#L A Dodgers San#Chris Taylor Homers#Shortstop#Mookie Betts Scores#Albert Pujols Grounds#Justin Turner Grounds#Center Field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Julio Urias struggling when LAD need him most is frustrating

Want to play a fun game? It’s called “Find the Trustworthy Dodgers Player During This Brutal Stretch”. Prior to Friday night, we would’ve pointed directly to Julio Urias, thanks in large part to his participation in last Sunday’s blowout, otherwise known as the only game this week that’s felt…right. Unfortunately,...
MLBthinkbluepc.com

Dodgers Annouce Albert Pujols Signing, David Price Returns from Injured List, Tsutsugo Joins Team

Monday saw a flurry of roster moves on the part of the Los Angeles Dodgers, most notably the arrival of Albert Pujols to the team. The Dodgers introduced Pujols at a press conference Monday afternoon. In some of his remarks, the future Hall of Famer said that he and the Dodgers had had frank discussions about is role on the team would be. He said he is willing to do anything it takes to bring the team another ring. Since the number 5 is already taken by Corey Seager, Pujols will wear number 55 in his time with the Dodgers, mentioned the Bible and “double grace!”
MLBCBS Sports

Dodgers' Alex Vesia: Sent to Tripla-A

Vesia was optioned to Triple-A Oklahoma City on Monday, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Vesia made three relief appearances during his stint in the majors and allowed five runs (three earned) on a hit and five walks while striking out seven in four innings. His removal from the major-league roster was part of a transaction to make room for Albert Pujols and Yoshi Tsutsugo.
MLBdallassun.com

Albert Pujols, Dodgers finalize one-year contract

Slugger Albert Pujols signed a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team announced Monday. Right-hander Tony Gonsolin was transferred to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Pujols. Pujols, 41, cleared waivers last Thursday after being designated for assignment by the Los Angeles...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Albert Pujols Reacts To Signing With The Dodgers

It’s been quite a whirlwind of a month for Albert Pujols. The future Hall of Famer saw his career with the Angels end a week ago and begin with the Dodgers on Monday. While excited to get to work with the Dodgers, Pujols couldn’t help but thank the Angels and their fans in a statement on Monday.
MLBBoston Globe

Yankees place DH Giancarlo Stanton on 10-day injured list with left quad strain

The New York Yankees placed designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list Monday because of a left quad strain. The Yankees made the move before the opener of their four-game series in Texas. It was retroactive to Friday, the day after he last played. He was held out of all three games during a weekend series in Baltimore.
MLBBleacher Report

Albert Pujols Thanks Angels Fans, Says He's 'Excited' After Signing Dodgers Contract

As Albert Pujols begins the next chapter of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the veteran slugger discussed his move in a series of tweets Monday:. "First, I would like to thank God for the opportunity he has given me to play this game. While this is not how I thought my time in Anaheim would end, I am truly grateful for the memories and friendships that have been created over the past 10 years. Thank you to my teammates and Angels fans everywhere for your support. You will always hold a special place in my heart. While everyone in the big leagues wants to compete every day, I understand roles do change and that is something I’ve accepted for the past couple of years.
MLBMLB

Pujols: 'Still got some gasoline left in tank'

Albert Pujols is ready to go with the Dodgers, and he has one goal in mind: help them win another World Series. "They were really excited to have me here, and that's what led me to make this decision to come here," Pujols said at his introductory press conference Monday. "I'm really excited to help this organization this year to get another ring."
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Clayton Kershaw vs. Zack Greinke showdown on tap for Dodgers-Astros opener

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a three-game series sweep of their rivals, the San Francisco Giants, over the weekend by relying once again on exceptional starting pitching. The Dodgers' top four starters are throwing well, and the two lined up for this two game series are no exception, with Clayton Kershaw going six innings while giving up two runs in his last outing, and Wednesday's likely starter Trevor Bauer giving up one run in 6 1/3 in his, but that masks at least one concern as the Dodgers get set to face the Houston Astros in a two-game interleague road series starting Tuesday.
MLBlastwordonsports.com

Astros No Match for Red-Hot Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into their first game with the Houston Astros on a seven-game winning streak on Tuesday–winning 11 of their last 12 games. They are only going to play two games in Houston during this short series. Then, they will be returning home to play four more against the San Francisco Giants. The Astros proved to be no match for the Dodgers Tuesday night, which featured two Cy Young-winning pitchers in Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Consequently, fans were expecting a pitcher’s duel. Both pitchers were perfect through the first three innings. In the fourth, the Dodgers broke through when Greinke walked Mookie Betts and followed that by serving up a two-run shot to Justin Turner.
MLBaustinnews.net

Behind Trevor Bauer, Dodgers go for sweep of Astros

With the Houston Astros lifting attendance restrictions in advance of a nine-game homestand featuring three of the top teams in the majors, the atmosphere at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday was fully charged for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers not...