L.A. Dodgers-San Francisco Runs

The Los Angeles Dodgers came into their first game with the Houston Astros on a seven-game winning streak on Tuesday–winning 11 of their last 12 games. They are only going to play two games in Houston during this short series. Then, they will be returning home to play four more against the San Francisco Giants. The Astros proved to be no match for the Dodgers Tuesday night, which featured two Cy Young-winning pitchers in Clayton Kershaw and Zack Greinke. Consequently, fans were expecting a pitcher’s duel. Both pitchers were perfect through the first three innings. In the fourth, the Dodgers broke through when Greinke walked Mookie Betts and followed that by serving up a two-run shot to Justin Turner.